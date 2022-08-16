Waterstops Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2017–2027

Reports And Data

Rapid industrialization of emerging economies and the steady growth of the construction and chemical industry are the drivers for the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Waterstops market is forecast to reach USD 3.43 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. For preventing the flow of water, a waterstop is constructed. It is a concrete structure made of stainless steel, extruded plastic, and copper and covered with polymer coatings. There are different types of waterstops used depending on their fields of application, such as an external waterstop, an internal waterstop, or an expansion waterstop. Features of the waterstop include durability, safety and corrosion resistance, and fluctuating water conditions. In the current scenario, the waterstop market trend is shifting towards flexible polymer waterstops. Structures requiring water shutdown include storage tanks, retaining walls, water tanks, bridge and bridge abutments, sewage treatment facilities, and others.

The waterstop market is a growing market due to its characteristics such as better sealing, durability, and safety, and its availability in different forms depending on its use. Because of these waterstop features, they are in high demand by civil contractors and other end-users, thereby stimulating market growth. Besides, the compatibility of portable water structures, excellent chemical resistance, and resistance to humidity and rain are some other characteristics of waterstop which stimulate the growth of the market. Macroeconomic factors that support market growth include the growing development of the construction industries, the escalating growth of the chemical industry, and the rapid industrialization of developing economies. However, market growth can be hampered by technical limitations, high costs, and a lack of consumer awareness. The cyclic drying and wetting of the waterstop can cause it to expand and collapse from the wall. This is another factor that could hamper the growth of the global waterstop market.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a massive downward impact on the global Waterstops market in 2020, the reason being the halt in the new construction or reconstruction of almost all application segments, which were responsible for the significant demand. After the pandemic, however, trends discussed in the study of the Global Waterstops Market do hold ground.

Also, supply chain disruptions and factory shutdowns have resulted in a downgraded outlook for Waterstops production, which will have short-term impacts on market sales that could have lasting effects. While the industry expects things to return to near normal state well before the end of 2020, negative demand shock caused by the crisis is likely to last.

Key participants include Trelleborg Ridderkerk BV, Sika, Emagineered Solutions Inc., JP Specialties, Inc., Krystol Group, CE Construction Solutions, BoMetals, Inc., Foshan Nanhai Fufujing Plastic & Hardware Company Limited, Visqueen Building Products, and Mapei Construction Products India Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• PVC is estimated to be the largest and one of the fastest-growing segments during the forecast period because of its various stress and strain bearing properties. Rubber and HDPE share similar growth rates with PVC and are significant markets.

• Internal type waterstops capture the significant market share throughout the forecast period and is the fastest-growing segment. They are applied in the center of the walls of the structure.

• Significant growth is expected from Europe due to developments occurring in this region, particularly in countries like Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. However, growth in South America is expected to be moderate over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Waterstops market on the basis of Material Type, Type, Application, and Region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• PVC

• HDPE

• Rubber

• Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• External

• Internal

• Expansion Joints

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Bridges and Tunnels

• Storage Tanks

• Water Treatment Facilities

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

