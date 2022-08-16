U.S. Cleaning Products Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% on the basis of Revenue in between 2021 to 2030

U.S. are becoming more hygiene conscious and looking for effective cleaning products in the market | Procter & Gamble, Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc The Libman

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Cleaning Products Market by Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the U.S. cleaning products market was valued at $1,957.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $2,898.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030 Brooms generated the highest revenue in 2020. California accounted for around approximately 13% share of the U.S. cleaning products market in 2020, and is anticipated to exhibit notable growth in the coming years. Economic upsurge, increased disposable income, and rise in dual-income households have improved the adoption of new and innovative brooms and mops in the U.S. cleaning products market, fueling the U.S. cleaning products market growth. In addition, growth in commercial sector and investment in real estate are anticipated to drive the demand for these products. However, high competition majorly in high populated states such as California and Texas is one of the major factors that restrains the growth of U.S. cleaning products industry.

Key Market Players

BRUSH RESEARCH MANUFACTURING CO INC

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

CARLISLE SANITARY MAINTENANCE PRODUCTS INC

GORDON BRUSH MFG. CO., INC.

THE LIBMAN COMPANY

WEILER CORPORATION

CAROLINA MOP MANUFACTURING CO

PERFEX CORPORATION

AMERICAN TEXTILE & SUPPLY, INC

MALISH CORPORATION

On the basis of product type, the U.S. cleaning products market is classified into brooms, mops, brushes, and others. The big box retailers accounted for the largest market share of approx. 32% in 2020. However, the others (online retailers) segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 6.6% CAGR. The e-commerce platforms are booming all across the world and US is one of the prominent countries to support online retailing. The consumers in the country are also preferring online shopping owing to the ease of access and home delivery facilities.

The U.S. cleaning products market is classified into several states in the country such as Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts, Colorado, California, Florida, Texas, and rest of the U.S. By state, California accounted for majority of the share in the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance due to increase in number of households and rise in GDP in the market. However, Oregon is expected to show the highest growth rate, owing to increased disposable income of individuals, thus. creating growth opportunities for competitors.

Technological advancements are becoming one of the major needs among manufacturers in different industries. This is due to the rise in consumer inclination toward innovative and electronic durables which are replacing the conventional products in the market. These factors coupled with increasing innovations in the market shaping the U.S. cleaning products market trends among the consumers. The manual cleaning products market is one of the markets which is expected to be hampered by electronic mops, vacuum cleaners, and others.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product type segment, the broom segment accounted for the highest U.S. cleaning products market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% and brushes was the fastest growing type with a CAGR of 4.6% between the years 2021 and 2030

By distribution channel, the big box retailers segment accounted for about 30% of market share in 2020. However, the others category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.6% during the period of U.S. cleaning products market forecast, owing to the rapid expansion of online retailers in the market

By state, California accounted for about 12.4% of the overall U.S. cleaning products market size by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period

Online sales channels are expected to gain prominence in the upcoming years.

