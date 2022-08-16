Polyacrylamide Market Size to Hit US$ 6.49 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% - Comprehensive Research Report by The Insight Partners

Polyacrylamide Market is projected to reach US$ 6.49 Billion by 2028 from US$ 4.71 Billion in 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2028. In-depth market segmentation, deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, key company profiles and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on Polyacrylamide Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis – by Type, Form, End Use, and Geography. Polyacrylamide is a synthetic polymer obtained by the polymerization of acrylamide monomer. It is mainly used in flocculating solid and liquid, such as wastewater treatment, paper making, and screen printing. Cationic polyacrylamide acquired a major share in the market, owing to its increasing use in various end-use applications such as in building and construction, desalination of water, and cell separation in biotechnological broths. Another major use of polyacrylamide is its derivatives are used in oil recovery and soil conditioning. Polyacrylamide is used in powdered and liquid forms. The exponential increase in population and demand for water purification is projecting the demand for polyacrylamide.





Polyacrylamide Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4.71 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 6.49 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.5 % from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 150 No. Tables 87 No. of Charts & Figures 102 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, and End-Use Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Polyacrylamide Market: Competition Landscape

SNF; Kemria Oyj; BASF SE; China National Petroleum Corporation; Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Ashalnd Inc.; Black Rose Industries Ltd.; Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd.; and Dongying Kechuang Biochemical Industrial Co. Ltd. are a few of the major players operating in the polyacrylamide market. Key companies in this market are focusing on strategies, such as R&D investments and new product launches.





Further, the wastewater and water treatment industry will increase the demand for polyacrylamide during the forecast period, with a projection in need for water purification. Stricter regulatory measures on wastewater treatment are expected to increase water treatment activities in the region along with growing environmental concerns in North America and Europe, which, in turn, is positively impacting the industry growth. In addition, developing polyacrylamide polymers to produce polyacrylamide gels and powders is expected to open new applications for the region's life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.

Rapidly growing water treatment industries globally are projected to drive the growth of the polyacrylamide market. Polyacrylamide is a synthetic and long chain of homopolymers. It has high molecular weight and high solubility in water, making it suitable for the water treatment industry, and is widely used as a thickening agent, binder, and flocculating agent. Investment in energy projects owing to rising demand is also increasing the demand for polyacrylamide in petroleum applications. For instance, the US is investing in its shale oil and gas exploration projects to meet the increasing demand and cut the dependency on Middle Eastern countries for oil, petroleum, and petrochemical derivatives.

The market is dominated by multinationals such as SNF Group, BASF SE, and Kemira, which account for more than 50% of the total market share. These multinational companies have systems to distribute their products directly or indirectly to domestic and international markets. In addition, companies are expected to increase production to meet rising global demand, which anticipated the demand for polyacrylamide in manufacturing various products for end-use industries. Key manufacturers such as SNF and BASF SE have brand values and strategic partnerships, which enables easy marketing of their polyacrylamide products in the market. The manufacturers focus on improving their product quality and investing more in R&D to reduce the polyacrylamide cost and tap the consumer base.





Based on type, the Polyacrylamide market is segmented into anionic, cationic, and non-ionic.

In 2021, the anionic segment held the largest share of the market due to increasing use in papermaking, wastewater treatment, and oil recovery. Anionics have a high degree of polymerization and high molecular weight. Aionic polyacrylamide is used as thicking agent, as flocullants. Therefore, it is mainly used for oil production. Mineral processing, metallurgy, chemistry, paper, textiles, etc.

Based on form, the polyacrylamide market is segmented into powdered and liquid. Powdered polyacrylamide has application in agricultural fields; it is used as a soil conditioner. It is also used to purify water, which can be used for various domestic and industrial purposes.

Based on end use, the polyacrylamide market is segmented into water and wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater, pulp and paper manufacturing, oil and gas, mining industry, and others.

Increasing awareness of wastewater administration and developing the need to minimize soil disintegration is driving the global polyacrylamide market. The market is expected to grow due to a rise in demand for oil production and rapid urbanization with an increasing population. Polyacrylamides are used to treat wastewater effluents from many industries, such as chemical industries and pharmaceutical sector. These industries include mineral processing, metallurgy, coal refining, steel and iron production, and electronics. Polyacrylamide is also used in various applications, including enhanced oil recovery (EOR), petroleum boron additives, and drag reduction. At the same time, they are used to stabilize soil grains while suspending suspended particles to reduce soil erosion.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Polyacrylamide Market

The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant economic losses worldwide, especially in 2020 and early 2021. The polyacrylamide market also experienced the adverse effects of the pandemic in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily hampered various industries' operational efficiencies, resulting in limited demand for polyacrylamide. Nevertheless, various economies started reviving their operations in 2021. With the growing need for polyacrylamide in water treatment, the industrial sector anticipated market growth during the forecast period.





