Europe Botulinum Toxin Market to Grow at 7.53% CAGR During 2022 to 2030 | Emergen research

Rising number of geriatric patients undergoing botulinum toxin procedures is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Botulinum Toxin Market Size – USD 3.40 Billion in 2021 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.53%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global botulinum toxin market size reached USD 3.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research.Increasing prevalence of chronic migraine and limb stiffness, as well as an increase in the number of elderly and middle-aged patients receiving botulinum toxin operations, are anticipated to propel market revenue growth during the forecast period. The Clostridium botulinum bacteria produces botulinum toxins, which are fatal unless diluted. These toxins are used in a variety of industries, including the pharmaceutical industry, the healthcare industry, and the industry for cosmetic medicines. Muscle relaxation and skin smoothing are accomplished by dilution of the neurotoxic. This helps users' quality of life by removing wrinkles, fine lines, and scars from their faces and has a good influence on doing so.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

AbbVie Inc., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Ipsen Pharma, Medy Tox Inc., Revance Therapeutics Inc., HUGEL, Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Clarion Medical Technologies, Elan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Botulinum toxin-A segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, due to extensive usage of the variant in cosmetic as well as therapeutic applications. The toxin type is used for removal of wrinkles and muscle relaxation, as well as treatment of medical condition such as strabismus, limb spasticity, and chronic migraines.

Facial wrinkles segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2022 and 2030, due to increasing adoption of commercially available cosmetic botulinum toxin-based products for temporary removal of forehead lines, wrinkles, and glabellar lines. Increasing preference for cosmetics among geriatric and aging individuals to enhance appearance is another factor driving revenue growth of the segment.

North America market is expected to account for a relatively larger revenue share in the global botulinum toxin market during the forecast period. Rising demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, especially among women, is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market in the region. In addition, rising preference of patients to treat medical conditions such as migraine and strabismus without surgery through injectable procedures is another factor contributing to North America market revenue growth.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐭𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚, 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Botulinum Toxin A

OnabotulinumtoxinA

AbobotulinumtoxinA

IncobotulinumtoxinA

PrabotulinumtoxinA

Botulinum Toxin B

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Muscle Spasticity

Migraine

Facial Wrinkles

Focal Dystonias

Hyperhidrosis

Chronic Pain

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Medical Spas & Beauty Centers

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The Botulinum Toxin Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.