Women’s Health Market is likely to grow USD 131.71 Billion by 2029 with Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Opportunities

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the women’s health market which was USD 34.45 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 52.27 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Players Covered

Siemens (Germany), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Abbott (U.S.), BD (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), NeuroLogica Corp.(U.S.), Shimadzu Medical (India) pvt. Ltd. (Japan), GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.), Sysmex India Pvt. Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (U.K.)

Countries Studied:

North America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Women’s Health Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Women’s Health Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Women’s Health Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

