Energy Storage Battery For Microgrids Market is Projected to Reach USD 498.7 Million with 9.72% CAGR by 2028

Reports And Data

The Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market is expected to grow from USD 238.5 Million in 2020 to USD 498.7 Million by 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market is expected to grow from USD 238.5 Million in 2020 to USD 498.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.72% during the forecast period. Introduction of sustainable energy fuels, thus, replacing natural gas or diesel fuels with renewable fuels, such as solar PV and wind, into microgrids, reducing the fuel consumption, rising demand of energy storage products for residential use, increasing need for convergence of the energy storage and microgrid technology markets, since they constitute an advanced battery for grid-tied and remote microgrid applications and rising prices of electricity, giving a path to the growth of battery-based energy storage systems for microgrids are some of the driving factors of the market.

Lack of universal acceptance and high deployment costs may restrain the growth of the Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market.

Request Sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1164

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market is segmented by type into sodium-sulfur battery, VRLA lead acid, lithium-ion and others. The Lithium-ion batteries are expected to witness highest growth of approx. CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period, since they are reliable, durable, light weight, highly efficient in terms of charge/discharge, as well as provides high energy and power density in terms of volume, and requires low maintenance needs.

• The Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market is segmented by application into household or residential, enterprise and utility. Utilities segment is expected to witness highest growth of CAGR 10.07% during the forecast period, since the segments suffers a lot of voltage and frequency deviations, which causes power fluctuations, damaging the equipment. To recover this issue, the utilities accommodate battery energy storage systems with the microgrids, which is also a cost-effective alternative to the conventional infrastructure.

• The Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. APAC is expected to have the highest growth in the market, with a CAGR of 15.65% during the forecast period, due to the growth of Japan. Japanese government is heavily investing on battery storage industry, some of the leading players being Hitachi, GS Yuasa, NEC, Panasonic and Mitsubishi. The region alone is expected to hold >50% of the global battery storage market by 2020.

• Key players with in Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market are NGK Group, Samsung SDI, NEC, Panasonic, MHI, Toshiba, S&C Electric, Beacon Power, CALMAC, Saft, Sumitomo Electric, EnSync, Eos Energy Storage, OutBack Power, Younicos, BYD, CALB, ATL, Rongke Power, Shen-li High Tech, Meineng, Chilwee, Narada, among others.

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of type, applications, and regional analysis.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/1164

Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market by type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Sodium-sulfur battery

• VRLA Lead Acid

• Lithium-ion

• Others

Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Household or residential

• Enterprise

• Utility

Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

o US

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Request Customization on this report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1164

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data

Battery Electrolyte Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/08/1926817/0/en/battery-electrolyte-market-to-reach-usd-7-72-billion-by-2026-reports-and-data.html

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/15/1929909/0/en/Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell-Market-To-Reach-USD-49-12-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Pipeline Transportation Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/19/1949665/0/en/Pipeline-Transportation-Market-To-Reach-USD-26-74-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.