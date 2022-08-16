Prebiotic Ingredients Market size worth US$ 10.9 billion by 2027

Shifting Consumer Preferences for Immunity-Boosting Food are Driving the Growth of Prebiotic Ingredients Market

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global prebiotic ingredients market is estimated at USD 6.3 Billion in 2022 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% to reach USD 10.9 Billion by 2027. The growing food & beverage industry is demanding many nutraceutical ingredients to be used in food products. The inclination toward a healthy diet and demand for dietary ingredients are also increasing. These factors are leading to the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market, which in turn is driving the prebiotic ingredients market in the UK.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219677001



Prebiotics are non-digestible food ingredients that promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms in the intestines. They are a form of fiber that acts as fertilizer for the good bacteria found in the gut. They are indigestible by the body and are unaffected by heat or bacteria. Therefore, they can easily be incorporated into many foodstuffs to allow consumers to fully benefit from these fibers. Prebiotic ingredients include inulin, FOS, Galacto-oligosaccharides, and polydextrose, which are used in a wide variety of beverages as they have multifunctional properties. There are several health benefits associated with the consumption of prebiotic ingredients, such as reduced attacks of diarrhea and improved bowel movement frequency while reducing flatulence and bloating. Imbalance in gut bacterial species can also lead to obesity. Supplementation with FOS and inulin type fructans have been shown to reduce body weight in overweight and obese adults as well as control hunger.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Prebiotic Ingredients Market"

351 – Tables

52 – Figures

261 – Pages



Many industry players are formulating fibers for the food supplements market, tapping into demands such as gut health and sugar reduction. FrieslandCampina has introduced its product, Biotis Gut health, which leverages GOS to support digestive comfort. This was followed by Biotis Brain Health, which combines GOS with proteins and micronutrients needs in mind. Israel-based Galam recently launched GOFOS, a fiber ingredient with low water activity, which is designed for greater stability and longer shelf life of synbiotic products. Nexira offers two prebiotic ingredients: prebiotic acacia (Inavea pure acacia) and the recently launched baobab and acacia blend.

Oligosaccharides are the most common prebiotic ingredients used in pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals applications. FOS, GOS, and MOS are the main types of oligosaccharides that are used commercially. Companies such as Kyowa Hakko Bio (Japan) and Tereos (France) offer oligosaccharides to be used as a nutraceutical and potential pharmaceutical ingredients.

Inulin is found naturally in wheat, onions, shallots, Jerusalem artichokes, chicory roots, leeks, asparagus, and rye. Other foods containing inulin are agave, custard apple, mango, peach, persimmon, rambutan, watermelon, zucchini, and bananas. For commercial purposes, many manufacturers, such as Nexira (France) and BENEO (Germany), extract inulin from chicory roots because the inulin extracted from these roots is used for medicinal purposes. Inulin is also used as a fat replacer, sugar replacer, and texture modifier, as well as for the development of functional foods.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=219677001



Europe dominated the market for prebiotic ingredients owing to their increasing health consciousness. The consumers in this region are highly aware of healthy and functional ingredients and are looking for food products derived from natural sources. This high level of awareness has resulted in the demand for low-calorie and low-fat foods to be consumed in the region. There is a trend of “general wellbeing” that is recently trending in Europe. And this trend is one of the factors fueling the market for prebiotic ingredients as these ingredients are majorly used for the general goodness of health. As high-fat foods are associated with obesity and diabetes, food & beverage companies are innovating to produce various low-fat foods to meet consumer demand. Hence, this consumer push for better foods is driving the nutraceutical ingredients market in Europe.

Related Reports:



Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market by Product Type (Probiotics Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/probiotics-food-cosmetic-market-22485898.html



Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Proteins, Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Application (Food, Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nutraceutical-ingredient-market-1319.html



Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com