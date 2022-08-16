At 9.5% CAGR, Cardiac Cath Lab Market Size is likely to Hit USD 87 billion by 2029 – Regional Overview, Growth Drivers, Leading Players, Key Trends, and Future Opportunities – Adroit Market Research

Growing demand for robot-assisted operations is anticipated to drive the market during the projected period. Companies covered in the report are Alberta Health Services, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, etc.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cardiac Cath (Catheterization) Lab Market is estimated to reach a market value of 87 Bn USD by end of 2029 with an annualized growth rate of 9.5% through the forecast period 2022-2029.

Over the past few years cardiac catheterization procedures have rapidly evolved and expanded in scope. Moreover techniques of cardiac catheterization have also evolved. Cardiac catheterization procedures are performed primarily to diagnose heart related and associated disorders. Today cardiac catheterization includes coronary, peripheral vascular, and structural heart procedures.

The cardiac catheterization labs offer evaluation and treatment of coronary artery and valvular heart disease, hemodynamics in the right and left side of heart, right and left ventricular function evaluation, and evaluation of cardiac arrhythmias. Also, cardiac catheterization lab provides assessment of pericardial and myocardial diseases, congenital heart diseases, and evaluates heart failure.

The factors such as significant advances in the equipment used for cardiac catheterization, improved expertise of the operators, evolving innovative techniques, and increasing rate of cardiac complications have arisen the need of establishing cardiac catheterization lab, thereby driving the global cardiac catheterization lab market.

Cardiac Cath (Catheterization) Lab Market Market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2029 Market Size in 2029 USD 87 Bn Segment Covered By Type, Application, Regions Type Covered Therapeutic Services, Diagnostic Services Application Covered Angiogram, Angioplasty, Ablation, Pacemaker, Others Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Key Players Profiled Alberta Health Services, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Ramsay Health Care Limited, Siemens Healthineers AG, Shimadzu Corporation, and others

Cardiac catheterization has innumerable benefits. Cardiac catheterization provides better visibility to real time heart health functioning, improves decision making in treatment procedures, diagnosis of conditions that require surgery, and repairs heart problem. Also, cardiac catheterization lab has the ability to provide valuable information so that healthcare provider can decide the best treatment as opposed to traditionally held practices. Hence cardiac catheterization is experiencing rapid adoption fostering remarkable progress of global cardiac catheterization lab market. These factors are collectively influencing rapid establishment of cardiac catheterization lab resulting into thumping growth of global cardiac catheterization lab market.

However, cardiac catheterization sometimes involves major health complications that lead to death, stroke, allergic reactions, acute renal failure, and other complications. This is challenging the growth of global cardiac catheterization lab market. Nevertheless, the advent of new technologies, small catheters, increased use of transradial approach, improving technical expertise during treatment and diagnosis, the risks and complications earlier associated with cardiac catheterization have decreased at a higher rate.

Most importantly, at the cardiac catheterization labs utmost care is taken of patients undergoing treatment or diagnosis significantly decreasing risk of complications and result in enhanced outcomes for healthcare teams. Hence, cardiac catheterization is now termed as life-saving procedure. New technology interventions are bringing advancements in cardiac catheterization procedures making it as safe as possible for the patients. This is anticipated to increase the importance of cardiac catheterization lab likely to drive the global cardiac catheterization lab market in forecast years, 2022-2029.

The key players in global Cardiac Cath Lab market are Netcare Hospital, Campbell County Health, Ramsay Health Care, Care UK, Alliance Medical, Alberta Health Services, Alliance HealthCare Services, Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, B. Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others. These are among the top centers that provide cardiac catheterization services. Doctors here are well-trained in cardiovascular medicine and are well-experienced in performing cardiac catheterization for a variety of heart conditions.

The centers are prominent in global cardiac catheterization lab market and highly preferred by people across the world as they have collaborative approach, well-versed in scheduling efficiency, advanced diagnosis and treatment, and undertake each procedure backed by innovative research.

