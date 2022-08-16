Biogas Power Plant Market To Reach USD 27.36 Billion By 2028: Eco-friendly, renewable and clean source of energy

Reports And Data

New and improved technologies, government financial support, large - scale application area is likely to stimulate demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biogas Power Plant Market is expected to grow from USD 17.72 Billion in 2020 to USD 27.36 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.63%. The market is expected to be driven by an increasingly enhanced support shown by government and private bodies to the owners of biogas plants in terms of financial incentives and the favorable nature of regulations being established.

The market is also driven by purely positive air surrounding the establishment of successful biogas plants in terms of reducing the volume of waste disposed into landfills and thus becoming a strong alternative fuel source that is environmentally friendly.

However, lack of implementation of processes and equipment to create a feasible waste segregation system is stifling the current rate of growth. This restricts the overall supply of feedstock to biogas plants, preventing the emergence of several new entrants into the competitive landscape.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• On the basis of type, the livestock farms market is expected to hold the largest market and is estimated to reach USD 8.74 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the support from the Ministry of Agriculture and the increasing demand of farm lands to install biogas power plant in Europe and Asia Pacific.

• On the basis of end-users, the commercial electricity segment is expected to hold the largest market and is estimated to reach USD 13.32 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 15.63% share during the forecast period. The wastage from the biogas plant is used as organic manure / fertilizer directly or after drying to improve soil fertility and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. It is also non - polluting as it is free of weeds, foul smell and pathogens.

• Based on distribution, the indirect channel is expected to hold a larger market share and is estimated to grow the highest at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. In case, the point of consumption is relatively close (e.g. less than 1 mile) to the point of production, the gas would typically be distributed via dedicated pipelines (buried or aboveground). This is usually the most cost - effective method for short distances over private property where easements are not required. Costs for laying dedicated pipelines can vary greatly per mile. Note that gas distributed via dedicated bio methane pipelines must compete with natural gas prices in the marketplace.

• Europe is forecasted to grow the largest and is estimated to reach USD 9.02 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast year and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. In Europe there is a strong development of on-farm and centralized biogas plants and for landfills to recover biogas in electricity production. Most biogas plants were built in Germany within Europe.

• The significant players in the market are Agrinz Technologies GmbH (Austria), Scandinavian Biogas (Sweden), Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development (China), Biofrigas Sweden AB (Sweden), IES BIOGAS (Italy), PlanET Biogas Global GmbH (Germany), CEZ Group (Czech Republic), Hangzhou Environmental Group (China), Wartsila (Finland), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany) and others.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, end-users, Distribution and regional analysis.

Type (GwH; and Revenue, USD Million: 2020-2028)

• Livestock Farms

• Industry Wastewater

• Municipal Sewage

End-Users (GwH; and Revenue, USD Million: 2020-2028)

• Household Electricity

• Commercial Electricity

Distribution (GwH; and Revenue, USD Million: 2020-2028)

• Direct

• Indirect

Region (GwH; and Revenue, USD Million: 2020-2028)

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

