Small Arms Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies

Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Small Arms Market - Forecast to 2028,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Small Arms market. The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rise in terrorist activities and increase in cross-border security are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing need for deployment of military personnel at military bases and sensitive locations and infrastructure and international borders and rising focus on modernization of weapons and ammunition are other key factors fueling growth of the global small arms market.

There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher. Increasing incidence or robberies, burglaries, and bank heists, as well as kidnapping attempts in various developed and developing countries are some other key factors resulting in rising need for personal weapons for self-defense and safety purposes. Rise in terrorist activities and increase in cross-border security are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Small Arms market.

Moreover, surge in participation in shooting sports is also positively impacting market growth. Rising demand for high precision, lightweight, and compact weapons at these events is expected to continue to propel growth of the market going ahead. Increase in demand for weapons for self-defense and upsurge in political instability is various countries is further fueling growth of the market.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Small Arms market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Small Arms market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Smith & Wesson,

Israel Weapons Industry,

Kalashnikov Group,

Colt’s Manufacturing LLC,

Sturm,

Ruger & Co., Inc.,

GLOCK Ges.m.b.H,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Raytheon,

General Dynamics Corporation, and

Carl Walther GmbH

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in defense budget in countries across the globe and modernization programs of military forces. Surge in cross border drug trafficking activities will also fuel growth of the defense segment going ahead. Rising incidence of domestic violence is also expected to continue to drive demand for small arms among law enforcement agencies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small arms market on the basis of type, caliber, technology, action, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Revolver

Pistol

Shotgun

Rifles

Machine Gun

Others

Caliber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

9 mm

56 mm

62 mm

7 mm

5 mm

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Guided

Unguided

Action Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Defense

Military

Law Enforcement

Civil & Commercial

Hunting

Sporting

Self-defense

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Small Arms market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Small Arms market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

