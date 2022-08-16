Author Nikki Kurland's new book "The Keeper of the Books" takes young readers and listeners on an exciting journey of truth and discovery.

Recent release "The Keeper of the Books" from Page Publishing author Nikki Kurland is a meaningful children's story that introduces Mya Webster, a young local village girl who chooses to defy the queen's order to burn all the books in the land.

RADNOR, Pa., August 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nikki Kurland, who was born in Philadelphia and currently resides with her husband, Paul, in Radnor, Pennsylvania, has completed her new book "The Keeper of the Books": an engaging and impactful children's story about a young girl who stands up for what she believes is right.

When Mya Webster chooses not to obey the queen's orders to burn all the books in the land to ashes, she is taken by force to the castle. While there, Mya learns of a deep, dark secret the queen has kept to herself since childhood.

Author Nikki Kurland writes, "Mya Webster lived with her mom and dad in the village of Bixby. Bixby, along with other nearby towns, was ruled by Queen Rinalda. The queen lived in a large castle near the river, and it was said that she was very, very mean. Her husband, King Leon, was a kind man, but he was rather meek when it came to talking to Queen Rinalda about her behavior. The servants in the castle said he was quite scared of her."

Published by Page Publishing, Nikki Kurland's imaginative tale invites readers to discover whether Mya will be able to stop Queen Rinalda from destroying all the books.

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "The Keeper of the Books" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

