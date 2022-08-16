Reverend Jeanette Collins's newly released "God, Where Are You?" is a powerful message of leaning into God for comfort during the dark days of life

"God, Where Are You?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Reverend Jeanette Collins is a heartfelt reflection on the author's personal experience with feeling alienated from God following a tragic accident.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God, Where Are You?": a potent reminder of God's healing comfort. "God, Where Are You?" is the creation of published author Reverend Jeanette Collins, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who is a pastor in the Seventh Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Revered Collins is presently serving as pastor of St. Peter AMEC, Mayesville, South Carolina, Sumter District. She was an educator for thirty-three years in the public school system.

Reverend Collins shares, "as Christians, we sometimes feel God is so far away. Life takes us through so many trials. Many times, it seems like the road will never end. Some days, we may feel hopeless, depressed, downhearted, and like giving up, but it won't always be like this. We are not alone. We have to constantly remind ourselves that God is so near us. Have hope no matter what life circumstances we face. Our trials come to make us strong. God loves us, and He has a plan for each and every one of us. God demonstrates His love toward us in that, while we were sinners, He hung on the cross for us.

"We cannot allow the devil to deter our minds and make us feel God doesn't hear our prayer. God is always there ready to deliver and strengthen us. This is a great book on how God is with us when we are going through trials and tribulations. No one can read this book without feeling impressed to trust God more and know He is a prayer-answering God. It is a book that will inspire and entice readers to desire more time alone, meditating on the goodness of God. This book will help you to realize that it doesn't matter how unfortunate things come in your lives, trusting in God will help ease the pain."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend Jeanette Collins's new book will resonate with many who have found themselves searching for answers following a life-changing experience.

Reverend Collins's heartfelt story is certain to pull at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers reflect on the important message within.

