Author Janice Barwick's new book "Tat's Light" is an educational guide to tatting and how to use such a skill to repurpose old C9 light bulbs into something new

Recent release "Tat's Light" from Page Publishing author Janice Barwick is a charming and detailed tool for those seeking to break into the hobby of tatting, creating intricate lace designs through stitching. Barwick explains the essentials needed and shows how tatting can be used to breathe new life into old, worn-out C9 light bulbs.

ATHOL, Idaho, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janice Barwick has completed her new book "Tat's Light": a guidebook that shares a fun way to keep old C9 light bulbs fresh and new by turning them into beautiful decorations through an art known as tatting. By crafting beautiful intricate lacework holders to house old C9 light bulbs to create new kinds of ornaments, Barwick's aim is to help readers to stop throwing glass bulbs out into landfills each year.

"This book helps in a small way to keep some glass out of the landfills by recycling burned-out bulbs," shares Barwick. "These ornaments can be made in any color combinations for any event or holiday. Have fun making the ornaments and using them. Bulbs make a wonderful gift."

Published by Page Publishing, Janice Barwick's intuitive guide is aimed at intermediate tatters already familiar with the art of tatting. With multiple design options to practice, tatters will find countless hours of crafting within the pages of "Tat's Light" and help reduce glass waste each year as they practice this challenging and exciting hobby.

Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase "Tat's Light" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing