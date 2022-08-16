Kenneth Francis's newly released "Going For a Walk with Papa: The Playground Story" is a lighthearted adventure to the local park for fun and friendship

"Going For a Walk with Papa: The Playground Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Francis is a charming tale of a devoted grandfather and two beloved granddaughters who find fun and adventure at the local playground.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Going For a Walk with Papa: The Playground Story": a cheerful family fiction that encourages spending time with loved ones. "Going For a Walk with Papa: The Playground Story" is the creation of published author Kenneth Francis, a retired sales executive for a major insurance company. His inspiration for writing stories is his granddaughters.

Francis shares, "this book is dedicated again to my two beautiful granddaughters, Addison and Ella. Every time I visit them, we always read books and go for walks together. Sometimes, we go to the playground near our house. This book is about all the many things to play on and enjoy, like swings and slides. It is also a great place to meet other children and have some fun together."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Francis's new book is the enjoyable fourth installment to the author's juvenile fiction series.

Francis delivers again within the pages of this fun and entertaining children's work that takes readers on an enjoyable trip to the park where friends and memories are made.

Consumers can purchase "Going For a Walk with Papa: The Playground Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Going For a Walk with Papa: The Playground Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

