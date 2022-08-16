Submit Release
Willie Jiles's newly released "Time of COVID-19: Poems by Willie Jiles" is an enjoyable collection of inspired poetry

"Time of COVID-19: Poems by Willie Jiles" from Christian Faith Publishing author Willie Jiles is a thoughtful collection of poems inspired by the author's experiences and reflections during the pandemic.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Time of COVID-19: Poems by Willie Jiles": a fine balance of reflective, humorous, and encouraging poems. "Time of COVID-19: Poems by Willie Jiles" is the creation of published author Willie Jiles.

Jiles shares, "The mask, syringe, and sanitizer represent the tools we all used to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The twelve-hour clock represents the time spent in the pandemic. Some are facts, some fiction, and some funny."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Willie Jiles's new book will entertain and inspire as readers reflect on the messages and themes within.

Jiles brings readers an engaging arrangement of personal poetry in hopes of offering entertainment and inspiration.

Consumers can purchase "Time of COVID-19: Poems by Willie Jiles" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Time of COVID-19: Poems by Willie Jiles," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

