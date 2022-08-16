Angela Gordon-Broxton's newly released "Shilah and Lailah: The Tea Party" is a sweet tale of two cousins and the important lesson of appreciating what one has

"Shilah and Lailah: The Tea Party" from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Gordon-Broxton is a charming children's narrative that offers an enjoyable afternoon tea party, loving family connections, and the importance of cherishing what one has.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shilah and Lailah: The Tea Party": an uplifting narrative for young readers. "Shilah and Lailah: The Tea Party" is the creation of published author Angela Gordon-Broxton, a native of Savannah, Georgia, and an educator in Early Childhood Care and Development. She has been working with children for well over twenty years.

Gordon-Broxton shares, "Meet Shilah and Lailah! They are cousins who really enjoy each other's company. These two girls have many things in common, but in many ways, they are quite different! They spend time with one another almost every day. There is always something new and exciting when they get together. One day Shilah found herself quite bored until Lailah came over and helped her realize how easily people take things for granted. Read how Shilah learned a valuable lesson, and she was no longer bored!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Gordon-Broxton's new book is inspired by the author's beloved granddaughters and the rapid evolution of the world.

Gordon-Broxton shares a vibrant tale that showcases the importance of using one's imagination and finding enjoyment in each day.

Consumers can purchase "Shilah and Lailah: The Tea Party" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Shilah and Lailah: The Tea Party," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

