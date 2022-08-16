Constance Morrow's newly released "Bible Stories for Young People" is an enjoyable selection of Bible stories for young readers with helpful lesson points

"Bible Stories for Young People" from Christian Faith Publishing author Constance Morrow is a helpful resource for parents and religious leaders to help young believers find a deeper understanding of God's word.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bible Stories for Young People": an encouraging resource that offers a variety of opportunities for learning. "Bible Stories for Young People" is the creation of published author Constance Morrow, a native of West Virginia whose credentials include being a former school teacher; a Sunday school teacher; a missionary to seniors, the disabled, and children; a mentor for children and teens; an organizer of a nonprofit mission service organization to South Africa; a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ; and a person who loves and studies the Word of God.

Morrow shares, "This book is written for those of the believing community who want to provide a resource for children and young people who have begun their spiritual walk in life or the nonbelieving community who are simply curious as to why we believe as we do in the Lord Jesus Christ.

"Children and youth will enjoy this book of Bible stories, will learn new words and phrases, will be able to contemplate a moral or character lesson, and may use this in all types of classes, presentation events, or youth activities.

"These are not just stories about people but also stories about what some may define as miracles, extraordinary events that reveal divine intervention in a human condition or affair.

"The book may be used for all types of learning situations. It may be used as a companion study book to the Bible on an ongoing basis, a reference book, as a gift, or a way to begin the lifelong journey your child takes in learning and understanding the Bible."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Constance Morrow's new book will help young readers understand and reflect on key tenets of Christianity.

Morrow shares in hopes of helping the next generation of believers be successful on their spiritual journey.

