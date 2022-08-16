Frankie D. Kahler's newly released "An Apostle's Writing" is an engaging opportunity to study the teachings of Jesus.

"An Apostle's Writing" from Christian Faith Publishing author Frankie D. Kahler is a thoughtful reflection on God's word that examines and amplifies the teachings found within scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "An Apostle's Writing": a thought-provoking opportunity for daily inspiration. "An Apostle's Writing" is the creation of published author Frankie D. Kahler.

Kahler shares, "This book contains amplified teachings of Jesus Christ, explanations of mysteries of the kingdom of God, and is like the Holy Bible in a sense. You will find it hard to put it down and is a great read if you want to read for hours at a time or just take one or a few chapters a day. At first when I was writing this book, I didn't know I was writing a book! After I started to put it all together, it sounded great. I strive for accuracy about Yahweh and His way, truth, and life. And this book will set you free from a lot of heartaches. Enjoy!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frankie D. Kahler's new book will encourage readers to reflect and seek opportunities for spiritual growth.

Kahler shares in hopes of spreading excitement and celebration of God's word and faith in Jesus Christ.

