Dr. George J. Ceremuga's newly released "God Loves the Children" is an uplifting message of the importance of being healthy in body, mind, and spirit

"God Loves the Children" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. George J. Ceremuga is an encouraging approach to helping young readers learn about key aspects of health from a spiritually based teaching practice.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Loves the Children": a heartfelt message of God's love. "God Loves the Children" is the creation of published author Dr. George J. Ceremuga, who received a bachelor's degree from the US Military Academy at West Point, New York, then served as an Army officer with the Fourth Infantry Division prior to medical school. Dr. Ceremuga received his doctorate in osteopathy from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed a family practice residency at the medical center in Beaver, Pennsylvania. He then served as an Air Force physician at Ellsworth Air Force Base and finished his twenty-one-year active-duty career as a captain in the US Public Health Service.

Dr. Ceremuga shares, "Team Love God has brought to the world a reminder that our health (mind, body, and spirit) is our wealth. God never intended medicine to be complicated or messy. Together, we will blaze a trail for the Creator model of health care powered by the five pillars of wellness to build a healthy, vibrant, and resilient nation as witnesses to the healing power of God's love.

"We echo Lakota chief Red Cloud, 'We do not want riches but we do want to train our children right. Riches would do us no good. We could not take them to the other world. We do not want riches. All we want is peace and love.'

"We are inspired by how 'God loves the children.' God is gentle, kind, and passionate about protecting them from harm."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. George J. Ceremuga's new book will help young readers learn how to care for their bodies in honor of God.

Dr. Ceremuga shares in hopes of inspiring the next generation to live full, healthy lives in celebration of God's creation.

Consumers can purchase "God Loves the Children" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "God Loves the Children," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing