Stephen Giordano's newly released "glimpses: for those who do not believe, for those who need their belief encouraged" is an inspiring spiritual reflection of God

"glimpses: for those who do not believe, for those who need their belief encouraged" from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen Giordano will provide readers with an enjoyable opportunity to explore, reflect, and nurture a deeper connection with God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022

Giordano shares, "have you ever longed to catch a glimpse of GOD'S greatness, HIS mercy and forgiveness? Even a small glimpse can alter your life for the better and forever.

"This book is but a small sample of those glimpses. This was not a onetime endeavor but represents a lifetime journey from young adulthood into later retirement years. My heart's desire is to share glimpses of what GOD has given me along my journey of faith and maybe cause you to come closer to GOD.

"As you read, take your time to pause and reflect, place aside and come back when you are ready. In so doing, you may catch your own glimpse of what GOD wants to show you—a glimpse of those things for which your spirit longs."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Giordano's new book will encourage and empower others in their spiritual journey.

Giordano shares in hopes of helping others to achieve a sense of fulfillment and comfort through God's grace.

