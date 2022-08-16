Marilyn Nielsen's newly released "Grandpa's Schoolhouse Home" is a fun story of adventures with a beloved grandpa in a unique home

"Grandpa's Schoolhouse Home" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Nielsen is a charming story of imaginative play and enjoying time with family.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grandpa's Schoolhouse Home": a delightfully nostalgic juvenile fiction. "Grandpa's Schoolhouse Home" is the creation of published author Marilyn Nielsen, a graduate of Elmhurst College who majored in Spanish language and literature. She is a widow now and lives in Wisconsin

Nielsen shares, "Twins explore their grandpa's home, which was once a schoolhouse of one room. They engage in various activities today and also learn some of the history of the schoolhouse in the 1880s. Their imagination helps them realize what school was like for students in one-room schoolhouses."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Nielsen's new book will entertain and share an engaging history of one-room schoolhouses.

Nielsen offers readers a lighthearted and enjoyable narrative paired with vibrant imagery that will encourage young readers to develop a love of reading.

Consumers can purchase "Grandpa's Schoolhouse Home" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Grandpa's Schoolhouse Home," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing