WaterField Unveils the Essential Messenger, the Ultimate Lightweight Laptop Bag for School and Work

WaterField Designs introduces the Essential Messenger, a streamlined laptop bag edited to its most essential features to create a comfortable, lightweight carry for up to a 14-inch laptop. Smart details like protective foam inserts, magnetic buckles, moisture-wicking back padding, and a highly adjustable strap distinguish the Essential Messenger.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug.16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WaterField Designs introduces the second of four in its Essential Bag Collection — the Essential Messenger Laptop Bag. A dedicated plush compartment protects the Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, or a similar laptop. Designed with a focus on essential features, innovative details, and the exceptional craftsmanship the company is known for, the new laptop messenger bag is much lighter weight than others in the same category, making it the ideal commuter bag, whether heading to the classroom or the office.

"Our new Essential Bags Collection focuses on the functional essence of each bag with innovative details that add convenience," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "For the laptop messenger, we added a zippered pocket on the flap for quick access items and magnetic Fidlock™ buckles hidden underneath it for extra security. The strap adjusts effortlessly and can be removed and switched for left- or right-handed users."

Key organization features include a padded laptop compartment that fits up to a 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Pro 8, or Surface Laptop 4; two large open-topped pockets for accessories; and a full-length zippered front flap pocket that includes a key tether and internal pockets for quick-access items. Gold rip-stop nylon lining illuminates the interior and the front pocket, so contents are easy to find. The main compartment closes with secure, self-finding, magnetic buckles that shut effortlessly.

Lightweight, dense foam inserts on the front and back add structure and help the bag compress against the body for stability. The self-contained seat-belt-webbing strap adjusts easily with a cam-lock buckle and slides smoothly around from the wearer's back to front for accessing contents. The strap is simple to remove and flip for right- or left-handed users. A rear handle facilitates a quick grab and can slide over a suitcase carry handle. Cyclists, motorcyclists, and scooter riders can opt for a cross-stabilizing strap to keep the bag tightly against the body for enhanced safety and comfort while on the move.

Features at a glance:

Plush-lined laptop compartment fits 14-inch MacBook Pro, Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro 8, or similar

1680 denier black ballistic nylon and high-performance Forza textile color accents

Firm, lightweight foam on both sides protects contents, adds structure, and helps the bag compress against the body for stability

Gold liner illuminates the interior

Two large interior accessory pockets

Wide zippered front pocket with two interior pockets and a key tether

YKK waterproof zipper and custom metal zipper pull

Two magnetic self-finding Fidlock™ buckles

Self-contained strap, adjustable with a cam-lock buckle, can be removed and flipped for left- or right-handed access

Rear grab handle or suitcase handle passthrough

Moisture-wicking mesh padding on back side

Optional cross-stabilizing strap for bikes, scooters, etc.

Handcrafted in San Francisco, CA

Each bag in the WaterField Essential Bag Collection presents a streamlined design that showcases the high-performance materials, custom metal hardware, reinforced seams, and stress points, and expert detailing that are pillars of the WaterField Designs tradition. In rugged, weather-proof black ballistic nylon with panels of colorful high-performance Forza basketweave textile, the bags project an elegant simplicity. The Essential Messenger Laptop Bag joins the Essential Duffel and two upcoming Essential Bags: the Essential Sling Pouch and the Essential Backpack.

Availability & Pricing

Essential Laptop Messenger

Price: $179.

Colors: Black/Black; Black/Blue; Black/Green; Black/Red.

Materials: 1680 denier ballistic nylon with a polyurethane coating that is colorfast and abrasion- and water-resistant. Color accents in high-performance Forza nylon basketweave textile. YKK waterproof zippers. Dual, magnetic, self-finding Fidlock™ buckles. Custom metal zipper pull. Cam-lock strap buckle. Gated G-hooks.

Dimensions & weight: 14 x 12 x 4 inches; 1.5 lbs.

Preorder now. Ships August 24.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

