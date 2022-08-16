Submit Release
ChillMindscapes Brings Copyright-free Music for use in videos and livestreams

Copyright-free music service ChillMindscapes enables users to use copyright-free music for their streams or videos.

FRANCE, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ismail ElDesouky is the creator of ChillMindscapes which is a new copyright-free music service geared for creators. Anyone can use these tracks as background music for online streams, videos, podcasts, etc. The majority of music streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube Music, Amazon, and Soundtrack by Twitch, permit users to listen to and stream ChillMindscapes.

"I am happy to announce the launching of the ChillMindscapes website. Where DMCA takedowns are still a growing problem, our aim is to give creators more free content options for them to use with their videos and streams without worrying about their video being claimed." - Ismail ElDesouky, Founder at ChillMindscapes

Using ChillMindScapes is very easy. It is as simple as opening a playlist on any platform of the user’s choice. Then they need to click on the music that they like and press the play button. Then they can use the music as the background for their live streams and videos.

The user does not have to give attribution. However, the founder still appreciates it if a user lets the others know about a certain track that they enjoyed and where they can get it.

Some of the categories in which music is available include Ambient, Meditation, Fantasy, Lo-Fi, Synthwave, and others.

For more details, visit: http://chillmindscapes.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2glOp2O6WxIpVLqYwbAinH
Meditation Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/44f9LLskBkOVCCsjeehJft

About ChillMindScapes:
ChillMindscapes was created by Ismail ElDesouky. ChillMindscapes is a brand-new service that provides creators with copyright-free music. These songs are available for use by anybody as background music for podcasts, web streaming, and other content. Users may stream and listen to ChillMindscapes on the majority of music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube Music, Amazon, and Soundtrack by Twitch.

Ismail ElDesouky
ChillMindscapes
ismail@chillmindscapes.com
