Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Chapin Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 14, 2022, in the 1400 block of Chapin Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:00 am, members of the Third District responded to a residence, at the listed location, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and in the photos below: https://youtu.be/NgoSxarnBBg

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.