Second Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3500 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a second arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the 3500 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:26 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile male victim, in a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Damari Deon Wright, of Alexandria, Virginia.

Previously, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested an 18-year-old male, of Northeast, DC. He was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 18-year-old Kenneth Swann, of Southeast, DC. Swann was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.