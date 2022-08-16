Medical Cannabis Market to Grow Worth USD 24.52 Billion at CAGR of 11.5% for 2021-2028| 𝑬𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒏 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒉

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of medical cannabis for cancer patient pain management and by those experiencing muscle spasms

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research recently published a detailed report on the global Medical Cannabis market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the Medical Cannabis market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the Medical Cannabis market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

The global medical cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 24.52 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in medical cannabis products and the rise in research activities are driving the market revenue growth. Moreover, legalization of the product in several countries is also propelling growth of the market.

Medical cannabis is deemed safer and has fewer side-effect as compared to other treatment options. It is used to treat nausea and combat negative side-effects, especially among patients undergoing chemotherapy, making the whole procedure more tolerable. The product is used with other opioid painkillers, which permits patients to reduce the dosage and frequency of opioids, relieving pain. Legalization of marijuana throughout the country could create up to 1 million jobs by 2025 in the U.S. Workers are needed to farm, process, distribute and sell marijuana and its related products. Medical cannabis has not only created jobs but have also generated significant amount of taxes. For instance, Colorado, in 2019, collected more than USD 302 million in taxes and fees on medical and recreational marijuana.

Rise in geriatric population is also fueling market growth as older people are more susceptible to illness and experience a high level of pain. Research and development activities, clinical trials, and commercialization of the product will also foster market growth. Medical cannabis growth is deterred by certain side-effect incurred by the patients, such as fatigue, dizziness, constipation, and a problem in speech. Moreover, the problem of undertaking medical cannabis and a lack of data safety will hinder the growth for medical cannabis.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

Furthermore, the report covers a comprehensive overview of the key regions and market segmentation into types and applications. The regional analysis of the global Medical Cannabis market considers key geographical regions of the world to study different aspects of the market. The market is segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Cannabis market on the basis of product type, application, and route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oil

Buds

Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Anorexia

Seizures

Muscle Spasm

Cancer

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dispensaries

Online

The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions and mergers as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

