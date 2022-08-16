Duty-free Liquor Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand | Brown-Forman, Diageo, Erdington, Bacardi

Duty-free Liquor Market

Duty-Free Liquor Market by Type and Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duty-free liquor refers to the liquor exempted from payment of national taxes and duties, and other certain local taxes. Duty-free liquor are sold to travelers travelling to some other country. Such shops or retail outlets are available at various channels such as airports, cruise liners, railway stations, and border, downtown, and hotel shops. People also buy liquor from duty-free stores to spend the surplus foreign currency before going back to their home country.

The global duty-free liquor market size was valued at $13.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% to reach $16.1 billion by 2027.

Development of travel & tourism industry, rapid growth in urbanization, and rise in disposable income is anticipated to drive the global duty-free liquor market. However, stringent government rules, particularly for airport retailing is anticipated to hinder the growth of the industry during the forecast period.

Travel & tourism includes leisure tourism, business tourism, and others. The factors that promote the growth of the travel & tourism industry include changes in lifestyle, rise in tourism promotion, increase in number of passengers and frequent fliers, and others, which in turn are expected to fuel the growth of the market Therefore, these factors are expected to propel the growth of market in the near future.

Asia-Pacific has emerged as one of the largest growing and developing nation. Improvement in economic conditions in the region along with growth in disposable income are the key drivers of the market. Economic increase in several countries in LAMEA boosts the market growth. In addition, an increase in the number of millennial is projected to drive the growth of the duty-free liquor market. Therefore, the untapped regions in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA possess huge growth prospects in the coming years.

The key players operating in the global duty-free liquor industry analysis focus on prominent strategy to overcome competition and to maintain as well as improve their share worldwide. The key players profiled in the report include Brown-Forman, Diageo, Erdington, Bacardi, Heineken, Glen Moray, Accolade Wines, Constellation Brands, Inc., REMY COINTREAU, Pernod, and Ricard.

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on region, European region has the maximum share in duty-free liquor market analysis in 2019.

Based on type, the whiskey category occupied the maximum share in market in 2019.

By channel, the airport category dominated the overall duty-free liquor market growth in 2019, and is expected to dominate the duty-free liquor market forecast.

