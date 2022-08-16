Powered Data Buoy Market Comprehensive Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2028

Reports And Data

Rising demand for data collection, increasing incidence of chemical spill amoung are the major factors drives growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global powered data buoy market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors driving market revenue growth are rising demand for data collection, increasing incidence of chemical spill, and increasing adoption by engineering design ships to navigate or sail safely from one location to another. Data buoys are used to designate a safe route across river, lake, or harbor. They are used to identify dangerous rocks and other objects for smooth sailing of ships. They can also be used to indicate location of a shipwreck, pipelines, or bathing areas. Rising number of offshore oil and gas exploration operations as well as increasing need for defensive systems around the world are expected to drive growth of this market.

Sensors aboard a data buoy are used to monitor and gather atmospheric and oceanographic data. A data buoy is distinguished from other buoys by its sensors and solar panels, which serve as a power source. They also enable conversion of gathered data into an electrical signal for transmission to shore or logging in onboard data unit. Data buoys are utilized in a range of applications despite simple form. Real-time sensors allow for detection, monitoring, and forecasting of weather and human activities in real-time. These sensors have ability to detect changes in sea level of less than a millimeter in the ocean. A data buoy's container is meant to support, protect, and power a variety of sensors of various modalities. The number and kind of sensors installed on the buoy depend on its application. Chains, nylon, or buoyant polypropylene are used to link moored buoys to the ocean floor.

This report offers historical data points and forecasts and revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level, and provides analysis, industry trends, and consumption pattern details for each region, major country, and segment from 2018 to 2028. The global market report includes industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, market strategies, segment revenue, and market share contribution by each regional and country market. In addition, the report offers industry analysis and competitive landscape, company financial, and impact analysis. The report includes a detailed view of the global market, along with changing dynamics and trends, scenarios, detailed market and regional segmentation, regional landscape, analysis and evaluation, major investments, product offerings, product launches, and details of historical, current, and projected revenues.

Major Companies Profiled In The Report:

Fugro Oceanor

NexSens Technology, Inc

Aanderaa

Develogic GmbH

MetOcean Telematics

Fendercare Marine

Mobilis SAS

AXYS Technologies Inc.

JFC Manufacturing Co Ltd

IMBROS

OBSERVATOR

Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL)

Buoyage Systems Australia Pty Ltd

Others

North America Holds For Largest Revenue Share: Among regional markets, North America emerged as the largest market for powered data buoys in 2020, with the highest revenue share. Factors such as increasing use of data buoys in marine oil and gas drilling as well as rising demand for electricity from renewable sources such as wind power are expected to drive growth of the market in this region.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Battery Powered

Solar Powered

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oil & Gas

Defense

Research

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

US.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

