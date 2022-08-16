Assessment Services Market with 7.3% CAGR 2022-2030, Leading Players, Development, Future Trends, & Market Share

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in demand for skill assessment for better employability is one of the significant factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research recently published a detailed report on the global Assessment Services market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the Assessment Services market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the Assessment Services market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

The global assessment services market size reached USD 12.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications and rising need for skill assessment for increasing employability are some key factors driving global assessment services market revenue growth.

Rising necessity among competition-conducting bodies associated with tests such as TOEFL and PAPI 3 to sign up specialist exam-conducting firms and growing inclination among various sectors to opt for online computer-based tests are other key factors driving revenue growth of the global market. Focus on professional development through assessment services helps employees to develop their skills and improve performance. These services are used as part of training to accommodate new employees, educate current employees and impart new skills for the same job, and promote employees into positions requiring different skill sets.

Increasing younger labor force is a key factor propelling market growth. Corporates and governments emphasize on screening for a candidate to be put through evaluation tests to suit organizational requirements. According to data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the youth labor force expands considerably between April and July each year. Large numbers of high school and college students usually seek summer jobs during this period, and several graduates step into the labor market to search for or commence permanent occupations. In the summer of 2020, the youth labor force increased by 19.8% – equivalent to 3.6 million individuals – to an overall 21.5 million labor force in July compared to 18.8 million in 2019.

The reports cover key developments in the Assessment Services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Assessment Services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Assessment Services in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

Korn Ferry, Pearson Education Inc., Aon Plc, TeamLease, Development Dimensions International, Inc., Mercer LLC, PSI Services LLC, Hogan Assessments, Talent Plus Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Furthermore, the report covers a comprehensive overview of the key regions and market segmentation into types and applications. The regional analysis of the global Assessment Services market considers key geographical regions of the world to study different aspects of the market. The market is segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assessment services market on the basis of product type, service type, medium, sectors, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Psychometric Test

Aptitude Tests

Coding Tests

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment

Pre-Employment Assessment Service

Development Assessment Service

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Government

The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions and mergers as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

