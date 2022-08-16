With 8.90% CAGR, Faucets Market is Estimated to Reach The Value of 10.81 billion by 2029

Faucet Market

The increase in the preference for functional kitchens and bathrooms along with an aesthetic appeal and growing application of modernized bathrooms and kitchens

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Faucets Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.90% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, and is estimated to reach the value of USD 10.81 billion by 2029.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for faucets is developing owing to factors such as rising disposable income of the people, growth of the real estate industry leading to more construction and residential buildings along with the increasing investment in industrial sector and adoption of smart faucets. Data Bridge Market Research report on faucets market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. Rapid urbanization is escalating the growth of faucets market. Also, with the change in consumers’ preferences and changing lifestyle the faucets market is seen to grow. Furthermore, with the rising population it will create new and ample opportunities for the market growth. According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for faucets is developing owing to factors such as rising disposable income of the people, growth of the real estate industry leading to more construction and residential buildings along with the increasing investment in industrial sector and adoption of smart faucets.

Market Summary:-

Faucets refer to the type of devices that are utilized for controlling the flow of water by the use of tap or cock. The valve open and control the flow of water under any condition by turning the handle. These handles are made up of brass, zinc, plastic or any other material.

The change in the lifestyles of people across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of faucets market. The increase in the preference for functional kitchens and bathrooms, along with an aesthetic appeal, and growing application of modernized bathrooms and kitchens accelerate the market growth. The availability of various combinations concerning material and designs to cater to the consumer demand for customized faucets and inclination towards comfort, convenience, and compactness while buying products among consumers further influence the market. Additionally, surge in disposable income, integration of sensors and other features to the product, adoption of e-commerce sales channels, smart strategic marketing activities and changing preferences of consumers positively affect the faucets market. Furthermore, development of smart products for smart user experience extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Recent Industry Development

In June 2019, H & R Johnson launched their new variety of best faucets and sanitary ware Johnson International, at Park Regis in Goa. This will enhance the product portfolio of the company.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Moen Incorporated

Franke Kitchen Systems,LLC

DELTA FAUCET COMPANY

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC

GROHE AMERICA, INC

Jaquar

Kohler Co

Colston Bath

PROFLO

TOTO LTD

LIXIL Group Corporation

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc

Paini

Hansgrohe

Roca SanitarioA.

CERA Sanitaryware Limited

Delta Faucet Company

Villeroy & Boch AG MAC Faucets, LLC

VitrA

On the other hand, presence of various substitute alternatives is expected to obstruct The Faucets Market Growth. Concerns regarding the large costs of maintenance are projected to challenge the faucets market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This faucets market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on faucets market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

The countries covered in the global faucets market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the faucets market because of the increase in the commercial and residential activities within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rising infrastructural activities in the region.

The faucets market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, materials, technology, application, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the faucets market is segmented into electronic and manual.

On the basis of type, the faucets market is segmented into one-hand mixer, two-hand mixer and others.

On the basis of materials, the faucets market is segmented into metal and plastics (PTMT).

On the basis of technology, the faucets market is segmented into cartridge, compression, ceramic disc and ball.

On the basis of application, the faucets market is segmented into bathroom, kitchen and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the faucets market is segmented into online and offline.

On the basis of end-user, the faucets market is segmented into residential and commercial.

