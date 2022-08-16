Platform Chemicals Market Growth Overview With Upcoming Opportunities Industry Trends till 2028

Reports And Data

Rapid industrialization, rising investments in research and development activities are Key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global platform chemicals market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors driving market revenue growth are rapid industrialization, rising investments in research and development activities, and presence of established manufacturers around the world.

Constant innovation of technology in chemical engineering industry has shown significant expansion in terms of production, sales, and development. Platform chemicals can be defined as a group of twelve building block chemicals that are primarily produced from sugars through biological conversions. They contain molecules with varying functional groups that can be converted into other useful molecules based on various subgroups including C3, C4, C5 and C6. These subgroups define number of carbon atoms present in molecules and are further segmented into different compounds such as glycerol & 3-hydroxypropionic acid, succinic acid, fumaric acid and malic acid, levulinic acid, glutamic acid and itaconic acid, sorbitol, glucaric acid and 2,5-furan dicarboxylic acid respectively. Increasing usage in various end-use industries as well as inclination towards bio-based chemicals will support growth of the market going ahead.

Rising demand for effective manufacturing ingredients and catalysts, rapid industrialization, and increasing number of regulations associated with use of conventional petroleum-derived chemicals are factors driving market growth. Conventionally attached with a variety of functional groups, platform chemicals can be manufactured with the help of biomass including amino and carboxylic acids, ethanol, vitamins, and short chain olefins. They are found in the form of fumaric acid, malic acid, glucaric acid, dodecanedioic acid, and polylactic acid with potential capability to transform into a variety of high-value chemicals used for industrial purposes. Rising inclination of consumers towards eco-friendly products and supportive government initiatives to promote manufacture of these chemicals will likely boost sales and consumption in emerging economies.

Major Players in the Global Platform Chemicals Market

BASF SE

Braskem SA

Myriant Technologies LLC

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC

Lucite International Group

Evonik Industries AG

Cargill Incorporated

IP Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Itaconix Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Merck KGaA

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc.

PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.

Major factors including high popularity of conventional fuels, well-established application areas of fossil-fuel products and high cost associated with the manufacturing process might hinder the market growth. Shortage of raw material and fierce market competition from oil-based platform chemicals will also continue to challenge the growth prospects of the market to a certain degree. Rising concerns regarding environmental pollution caused by hazardous chemicals further expected to hinder market growth.

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Sugar

Biogas

Oil

Syngas

Algae

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Polymer

Solvents

Fuels

Pharmaceuticals

Perfumes

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

US.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

