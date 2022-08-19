Kendra & the Bunnies Releases new single "EVERYBODY STOP" (Kendra Muecke)

Submit Release
Kendra Muecke of Kendra & the Bunnies, rock inspired pop singer-songwriter, is back with a new catchy dance song "EVERYBODY STOP"

"EVERYBODY STOP" was recorded during the 64th annual Grammys week in Las Vegas, NV at The Hideout Recording Studio.”
— New Age Wasteland Productions
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles based indie pop artist, Kendra & the Bunnies, fronted by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kendra Muecke, releases a new single with electronic grooving beats and folk inspired melodies. With touches of acoustic guitar and rap-style verses, "EVERYBODY STOP" is a dance anthem for anyone who has worked through life's roadblocks.

Co-written with Kendra's Nashville team at Ten7Teen Studios, this song reflects the award-winning artist's ability to create music that bridges genres. In 2021, Kendra & the Bunnies won Best Artist of the Year in the multi-genre category at the Josie Music Awards. Additionally, Kendra is a Recording Academy Voting Member and was officially on the Grammy®️ ballot in 8 categories (2022).

"EVERYBODY STOP" was recorded during the 64th annual Grammys week in Las Vegas, NV at The Hideout Recording Studio. The new electrifying single is a collaboration between Kendra Muecke and Justine Blazer. Known for their work together on "Passion Roulette".

Kendra & the Bunnies will be releasing a music video to accompany the track during the first week of September. You can see Kendra & the Bunnies perform live at their next full band performance on Saturday, September 17th at Universal Bar and Grill near Universal Studios in Los Angeles, CA. Catch her music project in the form of a Kendra Muecke & the Bunnies (duo show) on Thursday, September 29th at ArtBarLA located near Venice, CA. Kendra headlines a night of music with fellow music groups "Hambone Relay" and "Ex Girlfriend".

Stay connected on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kenbunny/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kendraandthebunnies
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kendraandthebunnies

Listen to Kendra & the Bunnies Music on all streaming platforms
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5Sup4xcv2oCm7Z2rPl8puJ?si=DhGcLQN7QxuiIXxXDl5_BA
Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/kendra-the-bunnies/1470811237
Anywhere you stream music: https://songwhip.com/kendra-and-the-bunnies

Kendra Muecke
Kendra & the Bunnies
info@kendraandthebunnies.com
