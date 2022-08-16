Polysorbate Market Size is Estimated to Surpass USD 1478.0 Million at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2026 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The major driving factors in food and beverage industry is from the products like bread, chocolate and ice-cream.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Polysorbate Market was USD 995.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026. Polysorbate functions as a surfactant, emulsifier, and as a medical ingredient. Surfactant is the short term for surface active agent. They are compounds that lower the surface tension between two substances, such as two liquids or a liquid and a solid. Besides, these also have ample applications in the pharmaceutical and veterinary health sectors.

The stability of a vaccine is influenced by the specific formulation of the product, the addition of stabilizing compounds such polysorbate, the compatibility of the product with the intended container and closure and the preparative treatments reduces adsorption or chemical interaction of the vaccine components with the container, and the vaccine's specific temperature limits. With the global population rapidly escalating, animal derived products consumption is also booming, leading to new apprehensions such as emerging and re-emerging diseases due to animal and human movements across the globe, and animal welfare in an intensive productions system.

The increase in demand from cosmetic producers is the major factor which drives the growth of this industry in Europe. The cosmetic producers are always in search of new vegetable oils, essential oils, and botanicals for their cosmetic products. This makes way for new and established ingredients that work and have an interesting provenance. The increase in awareness among the society about the benefits of natural ingredients in cosmetics is also an added advantage to the polysorbate industry and it may increase in coming years.

Major companies N.S. Chemicals, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., ESCA Chemicals, Croda Industrial Chemicals, BASF SE, Sigma-Aldrich, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Company, Tjn Chemical industry, Guanhzhou Runhua Chemistry co. ltd., NOF Europe GmbH (NOF Group), and Sisco research.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The veterinary health segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Polysorbates are used as an excipient in the formulation of drugs for the treatment of veterinary diseases. The grade-80 is used as a formulation medium for the production of ivermectin drugs. Drugs containing ivermectin are used to treat parasite infections in animals. The drug is used for combating parasitic infections in dogs, horses and cats.

According to EU labeling legislation, emulsifiers must always be declared on the labels of products where they used, either by their name or their corresponding E-number. The use of an E-number means the additive has undergone a stringent safety evaluation by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), has been found safe for use and authorized by the European Commission. These attribute towards the growth of polysorbate market.

Segments covered in the report:

Grade (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Polysorbate 20

Polysorbate 40

Polysorbate 60

Polysorbate 80

Polysorbate 81

Product (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Tablets & Capsules

Syrups

Ointments

Injections

Others

Administration Route (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Oral

Topical

Injectable

Usage Form (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Solubilizer

Emulsifier

Excipient

Application Industry (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Pharmaceutical

Veterinary Health

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

