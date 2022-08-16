Briquetting Press Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,305,699.0 Mn by 2029 with 79.40% of Massive CAGR

Briquetting Press Market

The briquetting press market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of operation, feeding materials and end use

The briquetting press market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 79.40% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 1,305,699.0 million by 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on briquetting press market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth. The rise in the demand for fuel in developing economies is escalating the growth of briquetting press market.

Briquetting press is referred to as a machine that utilizes massive pressure to squeeze feeding material into sticks or square blocks. It is also known as a briquette maker or briquette machine. A briquetting press is used around the world for its unique benefits including better waste management, cost-effectiveness, metal chip recycling, and better handling of residual materials.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the briquetting press market in the forecast period are the rise in the need for briquettes from different end use industries and sectors. Furthermore, the growing need for biomass briquettes in various end use industries is further anticipated to propel the growth of the briquetting press market.

Segmentation : Global Briquetting Press Market

On the basis of product type, the briquetting press market has been segmented into mechanical briquetting press, screw briquetting press and hydraulic briquetting press.

On the basis of mode of operation, the global briquetting press market is segmented into automatic, semi-automatic and manual.

On the basis of feeding materials, the global briquetting press market is segmented into metals, wood, biomass, plastics and paper.

On the basis of end use, the briquetting press market has been segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

Major Market Competitors/Players

WEIMA Maschinenbau

Metso Outotec

RUF

Advance Hydrau

CO.MA.FER

Macchine Srl

The Nielsen

PRODECO S.r.l

INNOVACIONES IMABE

Jay Khodiyar

Ronak Agrotech

Radhe Industrial

SMS group

Lehrafuel., and Fote Machinery among others.

