Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market : Surging Demand for Agricultural Industry are Drives Growth, Forecast 2028

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments.

The report’s ‘COVID-19 Impact Study’ section focuses on the profound impact of the global pandemic on the materials & chemicals market, throwing light on the key challenges the industry players are currently facing. The report further analyzes other crucial aspects of the market, such as product pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, sales statistics, distribution channels, and upcoming industry trends. Moreover, the report provides actionable insights into the industry’s highly competitive scenario and profiles the top companies operating in the industry, along with their extensive product portfolios.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Syngenta AG, SDS Biotech, Jiangyin Suli, Jiangsu Xinhe, Jiangsu Weunite, ABI Chemicals, AK Scientific, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Bayer Crop Science, Dacheng Pesticide, GFS Chemical, Rallis India Limited, Sd Biotech, Sipcam Oxon, Suli Chemicals

Key Factors Analysis:

Revenue growth of the global materials & chemicals industry is primarily driven by factors such as rapid industrialization and substantially growing demand for chemicals & materials various industries including pharmaceutical, food & beverage, oil & gas, personal care & cosmetics, pulp & paper, textile, and manufacturing industries. Growing environmental awareness, increasing use of environmentally sustainable chemicals and raw materials, technological advances in manufacturing techniques, growing use of organic industrial chemicals, and rising need for high-performance specialty chemicals are other factors driving market revenue growth.

The global chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) market growth is substantially hampered by several unfavorable factors. Regulatory bodies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are implementing stringent norms to prohibit the usage of toxic fungicides that have negative effects on the environment, humans, and animals. Also, increasing awareness programs among people regarding the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides is expected to hamper growth. In March 2019, the European Union banned the usage of chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) after the European Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food, and Feed raised concerns about human health and the environment.

Regional Outlook:

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentation: -

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

98% Type Chlorothalonil

96% Type Chlorothalonil

90% Type Chlorothalonil

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Vegetables

Peanuts & Cereals

Fruits

Golf Courses & Lawns

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) market key players

3.2 Global Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

