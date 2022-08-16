Mobile Learning Market 2022 – 2028 : Growing digitalization in emerging economies

Market Size – USD 37.43 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 32.0%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile learning market size is expected to reach USD 617.63 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 32.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing inclination towards digital education and increasing proliferation of smart devices, platforms necessary to make mobile learning content available to end-users, are the major factors driving the mobile learning market revenue growth. Also, an increase in the deployment of e-learning in educational institutions around the world, as well as strategic alliances or collaboration between device makers and content providers, are factors that will drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Access to high bandwidth connectivity, inexpensive data rates, and growing awareness as a result of government initiatives are driving up demand for mobile learning solutions. Initiatives such as the Asia Pacific Information Superhighway are anticipated to enhance the cost and availability of internet across the region by strengthening internet infrastructure, thereby facilitating the uptake of mobile learning. With the introduction of 5G, pupils will be able to stream instructive films. Strong internet connectivity will make video streaming easier by significantly lowering buffering time. This also enables staff and students to provide real-time feedback, which improves the interactive mobile learning experience.

Growing demand for smartphones in both developed and emerging regions will drive the global rise of the mobile learning market. Mobile learning has facilitated the move from desktop-based learning by allowing users to access contents while on the go. These solutions are useful for users since they allow them to download lessons to devices or see them online when traveling. A mobile-optimized website or app enhances the e-learning experience on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Schools and training institutes are also shifting away from the conventional blackboard method in favor of incorporating smart technology into learning environments. At the university level, institutions are using new approaches, such as smart learning, to give students various routes and opportunity to build relevant and useful skills in accordance with industry requirements.

Top 10 Profiled in the Mobile Learning Market Report:

• Learning Technologies Group PLC

• SAP AG

• Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd

• Promethean

• Skillsoft

• IBM Corporation

• Dell Inc

• Cisco System Inc

• AT&T Intellectual Property

• Citrix Systems

Market Segmentation:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• Mobile e-learning Content Authoring

• E-Books

• Audio-Visual Course Contents

• Portable Learning Management system

• Interactive Assessments

• Content Development

• m-Enablement

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• Academic

• Corporate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• Simulation-Based Learning

• Corporate Training

• Online On-The-Job Training

• In-Class Learning

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

