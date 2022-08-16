PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press Release

August 16, 2022 Mabuting Balita para sa Taga-Marawi: Marawi Compensation Resolution ni Robin, Umani ng Suporta sa Senado Isang mabuting balita para sa mga na naapektuhan ng Marawi Siege noong 2017: Prayoridad na ng Senado ang resolusyon ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na pabilisan ang proseso para makuha nila ang karampatang kabayaran. Nagpasalamat si Padilla kay Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri matapos nito sinabing babanggitin niya ito sa Malacanang sa unang pagpupulong ng Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). "Lubos ang aking pasasalamat sa ating butihing Senate President sa kanyang suporta upang maitulak ang pagbuo ng Marawi Compensation Board na siyang tutulong sa mga naapektuhan nating mga kababayan sa Marawi City. Sa katunayan ay isa sa mga unang resolusyon na ating isinumite sa Senado ay ang PS Resolution No 8 na naglalayong himukin ang Office of the Executive Secretary na magsagawa ng vetting process ng mga nominado para sa appointment ng ating mahal na Pangulo, sang-ayon sa probisyon ng R.A. 11696 o ang Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022," ani Padilla. "Sa suporta ng liderato ng Senado ay umaasa tayong makakamit ng ating mga kababayan sa Marawi ang pondong nararapat nilang matanggap," dagdag nito. Noong Lunes, tiniyak ni Zubiri kay Padilla ang suporta sa pagbigay ng karampatang kabayaran sa mga biktima. "I will give my assurance bilang inyong Senate President na talagang ifa-follow up natin ito sa executive. At sa unang LEDAC meeting po babanggitin ko po yan as part of our priority request sa executive branch," ani Zubiri bilang tugon kay Padilla. Sa sesyon ng Senado nitong Lunes, iginiit ni Padilla na kailangan nang kumilos para magkaroon ng kabayaran ang mga naapektuhan ng insidente noong 2017. Aniya, hinihintay na ng mga taga-Marawi ang kabayaran pero ang katotohanan ay wala pa itong appropriation. "Nagbigay din po tayo ng resolusyong sana magawa na po ang Marawi Compensation Board. Kasi po ang magiging patakaran po kailangan buuin ang Board bago magkaroon ng pagbabayad sa damages na nangyari," ayon sa mambabatas. "Hinihingi ko po sa ating kapulungan na sana maaksyunan kaagad ang pagbuo ng Board," dagdag nito. Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Resolution 8 kung saan hinimok niya ang Office of the Executive Secretary na suriin ang mga magiging myembro ng Marawi Compensation Board (MCB). Ayon kay Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon, maraming inosente ang nasawi at nawalan ng tahanan at gamit matapos umatake ang mga terorista sa Marawi noong 2017. Noong Abril 2022, ipinasa ang RA 11696 o ang Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022 kung saan may ibubuong MCB na magpapatupad ng pagbigay ng compensation sa mga biktima. "Since the passage of RA 11696 on 13 April 2022, victims of the Marawi Siege have been clamoring for the organization of the MCB ... so it can forthwith perform its functions, organize, and promulgate the implementing rules and regulations," aniya. Good News for Marawi Folk: Robin's Marawi Compensation Resolution Gets Senate Leadership's Backing Good news for those affected by the Marawi Siege in 2017: The Senate leadership has prioritized a resolution by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla to fast-track the process that will allow them to get their compensation. Padilla thanked Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri after he assured he will bring this up with Malacanang at the first meeting of the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). "Lubos ang aking pasasalamat sa ating butihing Senate President sa kanyang suporta upang maitulak ang pagbuo ng Marawi Compensation Board na siyang tutulong sa mga naapektuhan nating mga kababayan sa Marawi City. Sa katunayan ay isa sa mga unang resolusyon na ating isinumite sa Senado ay ang PS Resolution No 8 na naglalayong himukin ang Office of the Executive Secretary na magsagawa ng vetting process ng mga nominado para sa appointment ng ating mahal na Pangulo, sang-ayon sa probisyon ng R.A. 11696 o ang Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022 (I am thankful to our Senate President for his support to form the Marawi Compensation Board, which was the subject of one of my first resolutions - Senate Resolution No. 8 - asking the Office of the Executive Secretary to conduct the vetting process for nominees who will compose the board as provided by RA 11696 or the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022)," said Padilla. "Sa suporta ng liderato ng Senado ay umaasa tayong makakamit ng ating mga kababayan sa Marawi ang pondong nararapat nilang matanggap (With the support of the Senate leadership I am hopeful that we can give our fellow Filipinos who were affected by the Marawi Siege the proper compensation)," he added. On Monday, Zubiri assured Padilla of support in giving the proper compensation to the victims, after Padilla brought up the matter. "I will give my assurance bilang inyong Senate President na talagang ifa-follow up natin ito sa executive. At sa unang LEDAC meeting po babanggitin ko po yan as part of our priority request sa executive branch (I will give my assurance as your Senate President to follow this up with the Executive Branch. At the first LEDAC meeting I will mention this as part of our priority request to the executive branch)," Zubiri said in reply to Padilla on Monday. At Monday's session, Padilla stressed the need to act on the compensation for those affected by the incident in 2017. He said many Marawi folk have been waiting for their compensation but there has been no appropriation. "Nagbigay din po tayo ng resolusyong sana magawa na po ang Marawi Compensation Board. Kasi po ang magiging patakaran po kailangan buuin ang Board bago magkaroon ng pagbabayad sa damages na nangyari (I already filed a resolution to constitute the Marawi Compensation Board, which must be constituted before payment for damages to residents can be made)," he said. "Hinihingi ko po sa ating kapulungan na sana maaksyunan kaagad ang pagbuo ng Board (I am asking that we act on this soonest, to constitute the Board)," he added. Earlier, Padilla filed Senate Resolution 8 where he urged the Office of the Executive Secretary to conduct the vetting process of the nominees that will compose the Marawi Compensation Board (MCB). In his resolution, Padilla said many innocents were killed while many others lost their homes and property after terrorist groups attacked Marawi in 2017. Last April, RA 11696 or the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022 became law, and provided for the creation of the MCB to process compensation for the victims. "Since the passage of RA 11696 on 13 April 2022, victims of the Marawi Siege have been clamoring for the organization of the MCB ... so it can forthwith perform its functions, organize, and promulgate the implementing rules and regulations," Padilla said. ***** Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZbEcv5asfk