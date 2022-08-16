Dela Rosa: Opening remarks

PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press Release

August 16, 2022 COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC ORDER AND DANGEROUS DRUGS

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

16 August 2022; 10 AM

J.P. Laurel Room

OPENING REMARKS As your Chair of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, it is my honor to inform you that we have passed five (5) significant laws during the 18th Congress, namely: 1. Republic Act No. 11549 - the PNP, BFP, BJMP and BuCor Height Equality Act; 2. Republic Act No. 11589 - BFP Modernization Act of 2020 3. Republic Act No. 11766 - Fixing the Validity Period of LTOPF, Permit to Carry; 4. Republic Act No. 11926 - Wilful and Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearms; and 5. Republic Act No. 11917 - Private Security Services Act. So that's how fruitful our committee [was] during the last 18th Congress. We were able to produce, this committee [was] able to produce laws. Sana pang-anim sana dito 'yung hinahabol namin ni Usec, ni Sec. Cuy, 'yung ADAC Law. Pero kinapos lang tayo ng oras, Sir. But, anyway, I hope na ma-refile. Na-refile man natin 'no? We refiled it again, Sir. So bilisan na natin ngayon para hindi tayo kakapusin bandang dulo. Nasira lang tayo doon sa, 'yung momentum natin was interrupted by the pandemic so sana ngayon, matuloy-tuloy natin 'yon para hindi tayo maghabol bandang dulo. Ngayong 19th Congress, ako ay umaasa sa tulong at kooperasyon ng lahat sa pagsulong ng mga panukalang makakatulong para mapanatili natin ang kaayusan ng ating bansa. Kailangan nating masiguro na ang mga pagsusumikap ng nakaarang administrasyon sa pagsugpo ng iligal na droga at laban sa insurgency ay hindi mapupunta sa wala. With this, I am sure that we will be able to protect and maintain the peace and order of our communities and the nation we honor and have sworn to fight for. Thank you.