First Việt Nam-UK Migration Dialogue takes place in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, August 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the United Kingdom held the inaugural migration dialogue on Monday in Hà Nội, under the chair of UK Home Office Permanent Under-Secretary Matthew Rycroft and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Lương Tam Quang.

The dialogue is part of Permanent Under-Secretary Rycroft’s two-day visit to Việt Nam.

Among topics of discussion between the two sides were communication on immigration and safe migration, migrant returns, the issue of fraudulent documents, updated policies on immigration as well as addressing human trafficking.

The UK and Việt Nam have a strong relationship on migration issues – from jointly investigating the lorry tragedy in Essex to securing three successful charter return flights in 2021.

Matthew Rycroft underlined the UK’s continued interest in strengthening this collaboration with Việt Nam, together addressing challenges and bringing mutual benefits to both countries.

"Apart from collaborations in trade, education, research, technology innovation and climate change, tackling illegal migration and human trafficking is hugely important and mutually beneficial to both countries. We are committed to working together on ensuring safe and legal routes to the UK as well as protecting victims of human trafficking, and putting an end to this awful crime," he said.

Deputy Minister Quang highly appreciated the close and effective cooperation of the UK authorities and the UK Embassy in Việt Nam, which have implemented many cooperation activities to share experiences, support Việt Nam’s immigration authorities, promote cooperation in the field of migration and immigration, and receive citizens back within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two Governments on migration and human trafficking prevention and control.

The Vietnamese official expressed his belief that this Dialogue would open many opportunities for the two sides to promote cooperation on migration and solve difficulties and challenges in the new situation. — VNS