Sanford Vitrified, a Vitrified Tile Manufacturer and Supplier in India, Revamped Its Website For A Better Experience
Sanford Vitrified revamped its website with all latest vitrified tile designs and new user interface for better experience.
Our new website perfectly aligns with the our goals and visions to achieve as a company and will help the visitors to comprehend the products and services we offer as a vitrified tiles company.”MORBI, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanford Vitrified, a well-known vitrified tiles manufacturer in India is proud to announce the newly revamped website. The recently rolled-out website has adapted to a user-centric approach, impressive design, and informative content for the end users for an engaging experience.
As the older website had poor user experience, navigation, and lack of well-structured content, the revamped website overcomes all the shortcomings. It offers comprehensive and informative information about vitrified tiles and insight into what Sanford Vitrified is all about.
“We are excited to announce our new website launch,” states Dipak Patel, director of Sanford Vitrified. He further adds, “though we have a strong presence in the offline market, with the spurt of digitization, we felt the need to make our online presence strong too. We are positive our new website aligns perfectly well with our goals and visions to achieve as a company and will help the visitors comprehend the products and services we offer as a vitrified tiles company.”
Keeping the user experience the top priority, the new website includes features like Easy navigation through the latest user interface and up-to-date content for the end users to understand the company’s products.
The blog section gives the visitors insight into the latest tiles industry trends, blogs, product launches, case studies, and other resources.
With the simple yet modern design, visitors can easily browse through different website pages.
The visitors can download the latest vitrified tiles collections via the download section or contact the Sanford Vitrified experts via the contact page for any inquiry or query.
Visitors can easily navigate the products available in different finishes, sizes, designs, and colours, choosing what best suits their tiling requirements.
The website reflects how the company is committed to delivering the best experience to its customers, whether it is a seamless website experience, best quality tiles, or customer service.
With the vision to hold a strong foothold in the Indian and the global market, Sanford Vitrified, a vitrified tiles supplier in India, offers high-quality products in numerous finishes, colours, designs, and sizes.
Through innovation, professional expertise, and high-tech machinery, Sanford Vitrified ensures every tile produced is at par with the industry standards. The company is known for its remarkable journey in the tiles industry.
Sanford Vitrified offers a vast collection of vitrified tiles in different sizes and finishes. Browse through the collection of matte, glossy, rustic, exotic, carving, and terrazzo, among others, to get the right tiles for your tiling solutions.
With the latest Colover Collection in 600*1200mm size, we offer exciting and aesthetically pleasing vitrified tiles that cater to unique design needs and colour trends.
Whether the customer wants vitrified tiles for residential or commercial purposes, for wall or floor application, Sanford Vitrifed’s collection offers an array of choices to select from.
ABOUT SANFORD VITRIFIED
Being present and progressive in the tiles industry for over a decade, as a vitrified tiles manufacturing company in India, Sanford Vitrified has become famous for offering best-in-class vitrified tiles for clients, architects, interior designers, and homeowners around the globe.
With the concept of ‘Made In India’, Sanford Vitrified is constantly developing unique products with an innovative approach and pleasing the customers with new designs, patterns, and finishes.
Through its professional expertise, leading-edge machinery, and advanced technology, Sanford creates modernistic tiles for enthusiasts constantly looking for something new to amp up their place.
