Concrete Market Forecast to 2031 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Concrete Market Size

concrete market was valued at $167.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $972.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “concrete market by concrete type, application, end-user industry and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the concrete market was valued at $167.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $972.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Construction of all infrastructures need concrete for building purpose. Concrete can be in the form of ready-mix concrete or precast products & elements. Revenue generated by sales of these products represents the market size of the concrete market.

The major players profiled in the concrete market include CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., CRH, Forterra, Heidelbergcement AG, Holcim, Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd, Sika AG, Votorantim S.A., Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Wells Concrete. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion, acquisition, product launch, and collaboration to offer better products and services to customers in the concrete market.

Get Free Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12785

Increase in government expenditures for development and reconstruction & repair of infrastructures in various countries leads to increase in demand for ready-mix concrete and precast products & elements. In addition, ready-mix concrete and precast products reduce construction time, which, in turn, saves project cost and timeline. Moreover, these products are cost effective and reduce wastage of raw material.

Furthermore, innovation in manufacturing technology boost production quality and capacity. These are factors are anticipated to propel the market growth.

However, initial investment costs are high to setup ready-mix concrete plants and precast production facility. This leads customers to buy products in bulk at discounted rates. In addition, there has been rise in environmental awareness, which has led to adoption of sustainable and environment friendly construction material to build houses and offices. Such factors hinder growth of the concrete market. Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to interruption of supply chain, which, in turn, hinders growth of the concrete market. However, industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine manufacturing is expected to lead to recovery of the concrete market by the end of 2021.

On the contrary, rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries has given rise to construction activities, which act as a major opportunity for growth of the concrete market.

To Complete Research Report with TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/concrete-market-A12420

The concrete market is segmented into concrete type, application, end-user industry and region. By concrete type, it is segregated into ready-mix concrete, precast products, and precast elements. Depending on application, it is classified into reinforced concrete and non-reinforced concrete. On the basis of end-user industry, it is divided into roads & highways, tunnels, residential buildings, non-residential buildings &, dams & power plants, mining and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Key Findings Of The Study

By concrete type, the ready-mix concrete segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By application, the reinforced concrete segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By end-user industry, the residential buildings segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Related Report: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/565190837/jet-mill-market-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-to-2030

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/565190331/concrete-market-size-share-growth-trends-and-global-forecast-to-2027-include-covid-19-analysis

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/565080187/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-sliding-vane-air-motor-market-size-share-trend-share-growth-forecast-2025

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565077113/thermo-ventilators-market-size-share-trend-share-analysis-forecast-2023-include-covid-19-impact