Cellulite Treatment Cellulite Treatment Market 2022 | Technological advancements and competitive intensity

Cellulite Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellulite is the herniation of subcutaneous fat within fibrous connective tissue that manifests as skin dimpling and nodularity, often on the pelvic region (specifically the buttocks), lower limbs, and abdomen. Cellulite occurs in most post pubescent females. The treatment market is categorized into non-invasive, minimally invasive and topical treatment. Non-invasive is a highly lucrative market that leads in terms of market value and growth rate during the forecast period. In non-invasive procedure ultrasound, radiofrequency technology, infrared light etc., are used to destroy the fat. A review gives a prevalence of 85-98% of women, indicating that it is physiologic (caused by the body) rather than pathologic (caused by disease). It can result from a complex combination of factors ranging from hormones to heredity. Researchers have found that some creams and lotions may have an effect on cellulite. Products containing caffeine may dehydrate cells, which can make cellulite less obvious. Also, product that contains 0.3% retinol may also have some effect on cellulite. Retinol can help thicken the skin, which may reduce how much cellulite is visible.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Cellulite treatment industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Cellulite treatment market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Cellulite treatment market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Cellulite treatment market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario analysis:

As economies around the world are suffering from the impact of Covid-19, businesses are experiencing losses, workers are without jobs, and many face the challenge of a complete upheaval of lifestyle. However, pharmaceutical companies taking centre stage in the Covid-19 fight are seeing positive growth on the stock market and a new burst of innovation in the infectious disease landscape as the race for treatment approval for a Covid-19 therapy takes off. As economies around the world are suffering from the impact of Covid-19, businesses are experiencing losses, workers are without jobs, and many face the challenge of a complete upheaval of lifestyle. However, pharmaceutical companies taking centre stage in the Covid-19 fight, such as Gilead and Eli Lilly, are seeing positive growth on the stock market and a new burst of innovation in the infectious disease landscape as the race for treatment approval for a Covid-19 therapy takes off. The COVID-19 has caused a pause on the non-essential therapies that take place in the hospital to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients and hence the market may observe some upheaval.

Technological advancements:

Various wounding (ablative) laser treatments are available to treat cellulite. In one method, a thin fiber is slipped under the skin to deliver laser heat that destroys the fibrous bands binding fat. This approach has shown to reduce the appearance of cellulite for six months to a year. There's also a device that uses heat (radiofrequency) for no ablative treatment that improves how the skin looks. With cryolipolysis (Cool Sculpting), fat below the skin is reduced with a device that uses vacuum suction to raise tissue into contact with cooling plates. Acoustic wave therapy. With this technique, a technician applies gel to the affected skin and runs a small, hand-held device (transducer) over the area. The transducer sends sound waves into your body, breaking up cellulite. Also, various procedures that use needles, blades or other special tools to separate the fibrous bands under the skin (subcision) in an effort to smooth the skin are developing driving the market growth.

Increased obesity rate:

Worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975. In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obese. 39% of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight in 2016, and 13% were obese. One of the major drivers propelling growth of the cellulite treatment market is the growing obese population. For instance, according to 2014 National Institute of Diabetes and Digestives and Kidney Diseases report, 2 in 3 adults (70.2 percent) were diagnosed with obesity in the U.S. Moreover, advancements in technology such as Cellulaze the world's first and only minimally invasive medical device designed to eliminate cellulite which uses SideLight 3D side-firing technology to target the causes of cellulite beneath the skin, are boosting the growth of the cellulite treatment market size. For instance, according to 2017, American Society of Plastic Surgeons report, around 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedures were performed in 2017. Growing inclination towards achieving a slim body, lighter complexion, and better skin is also boosting demand for cosmetic treatment for cellulite.

Key Market Segments

Procedure Type

Non-invasive

Minimally Invasive

Topical

Application

Soft

Hard

Edematous

End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Beauty Centres

Dermatologists

Individual use

Pharmacies

Key Market Players

Cutera

Cynosure

Nestle

Merz

Fosun Pharmaceutical

Mentor Worldwide

Syneron Medical

Allergan

Cymedics

Nubway LC.

