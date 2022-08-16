Cardiac Mapping Market 2022 | future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets

Cardiac Mapping Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiac mapping covers various modes of mapping such as body surface, endocardial and epicardial mapping. It is the process wherein; the electrical activity of the heart rhythm is recorded in order to produce a dynamic electroanatomic map of that activity to measure the cardiac potential. These cardiac maps are then used to distinguish the functioning of normal and abnormal cardiac rhythms to facilitate accurate diagnosis, planning and treatment of conditions like arrhythmia. Cardiac mapping process is initiated by inserting a catheter into a heart chamber percutaneously and measuring the electrocardiograms (ECG), in order to match the ECG with cardiac anatomy. The upcoming 3-D mapping technology advancements enables to create three dimensional model of a heart chamber along with sourcing exact location of the inserted catheter. This allows to improve the resolution of the cardiac activity maps and assists in proper diagnosis of abnormal conditions like arrhythmia.

Download Sample : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com//request-sample/11285

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cardiac mapping industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global cardiac mapping market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global cardiac mapping market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global cardiac mapping market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Due to the COVID – 19 outbreak, majority of healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations have concentrated on diagnostics kits, safety wearables (PPE kits, face shields, masks) and treatment therapies and medication against Novel coronavirus

R&D labs are also focusing on finding a breakthrough vaccine against Novel coronavirus

In addition, the medical professionals are engaged in providing COVID-19 related services, unavailability if experts to conduct cardiac mapping

As a result, other healthcare segments have to face negligence

However it has been observed that there is prevalence of Novel coronavirus in patients suffering with conditions like arrhythmia

Henceforth, people scheduled for cardiac mapping were requested to postpone by the authorities

Introduction of advanced technology

Various organizations are coming up with new technology over the period of time. Based on novel approaches, accurate determination of the three-dimensional location of the mapping catheter is possible however in lesser time. Manufacturers of these cardiac mapping systems have been upgrading rapidly and implementation of better technology is in progress to optimize the safety and efficacy of catheters, thereby increasing viability of the system. The newer systems are attributed with rapid results, better efficacy and accuracy with the diagnosis and covering various types of arrhythmia as compared to the old systems. These systems reduce the need for ionizing radiation (fluoroscopy) by means of non-fluoroscopic catheter navigation. These upgrades in the technology are attributing the cardiac mapping systems with precise identification locations of mapping, quicker detection of complex arrhythmias and reduction in diagnostic errors would help the medical professionals in providing better treatment and cure to the patients. The real-time monitoring ensures safety especially in elderly population of patients. Involvement of key players in introduction of cardiac mapping system void of traditional catheters by companies such as Medtronic would revolutionize the non-contact cardiac mapping market

Increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases

Cardiovascular diseases hold the first place in cause for death globally than any other disease according to World Health Organization (WHO). In 2016, cardiac diseases caused fatality in an estimated 17.9 million people, highlighting 31% of all global deaths. Majority of these deaths were accounted in developing economies with low- and middle- income category. This gives an opportunity to the cardiac mapping systems to expand into developing economies with spreading awareness about the cardiac diseases and cardiac mapping systems.

Cardiac diseases are increasing with rising population and changing lifestyle. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of deaths due to cardiac diseases in United States is more than 600,000 every year. This makes the cardiac mapping systems essential in diagnosis and treatment of cardiac disorders. The awareness of 3-D cardiac mapping system can increase the accessibility and adoption of the systems, which would eliminate errors in diagnosis and thereby assist the medical professionals for better treatment.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Non-contact mapping system

Contact Mapping system

Electroanatomical mapping

Basket Catheter mapping

Real-time positional management (Cardiac Pathways) EP system

By Indication

Atrial Flutter

Atrial Fibrillation

AVNRT

Other types of Arrhythmias

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

clinics

Educational research organizations

Others

Key Market Players

Abbott

Medtronic

Biosense Webster Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kardium Inc

Lepu Medical

Catheter Robotics, Inc

EP Solutions SA

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Acutus Medical

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11285

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Cardiac Mapping Market

South Korea Cardiac Mapping Market

Singapore Cardiac Mapping Market

China Cardiac Mapping Market

Indonesia Cardiac Mapping Market

Australia Cardiac Mapping Market

Taiwan Cardiac Mapping Market

Other healthcare reports

Breast Biopsy Market

Zika Virus Vaccines Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.