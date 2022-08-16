Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,267 in the last 365 days.

DUI #2 / St Albans Barracks

VSP News Release

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22A2004527

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood                       

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: November 15, 2022 / 2027 hours

 

LOCATION: Fortin Road

 

VIOLATION: DUI

 

 

ACCUSED: Jammie Price                  

 

AGE: 30

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2027 hours, a motor vehicle stop was conducted for erratic operation. The operator Jammie Price, age 30 of Highgate, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Price was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division on September 12, 2022 at 0830 am.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: September 12, 2022    

 

COURT: Franklin

 

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 



Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


You just read:

DUI #2 / St Albans Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.