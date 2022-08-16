DUI #2 / St Albans Barracks

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2004527

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 15, 2022 / 2027 hours

LOCATION: Fortin Road

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Jammie Price

AGE: 30

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2027 hours, a motor vehicle stop was conducted for erratic operation. The operator Jammie Price, age 30 of Highgate, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Price was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division on September 12, 2022 at 0830 am.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: September 12, 2022

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.