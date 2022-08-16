DUI #2 / St Albans Barracks
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004527
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 15, 2022 / 2027 hours
LOCATION: Fortin Road
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Jammie Price
AGE: 30
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2027 hours, a motor vehicle stop was conducted for erratic operation. The operator Jammie Price, age 30 of Highgate, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Price was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division on September 12, 2022 at 0830 am.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: September 12, 2022
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993