@ 4.3% CAGR, Jet Lag Therapy Market Size to Surpass USD 548.5 Million by 2028 | Emergen Research

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the number of travelers traveling to different time zones and new product launches

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research recently published a detailed report on the global Jet Lag Therapy market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the Jet Lag Therapy market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the Jet Lag Therapy market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Jet lag symptoms cause a wide variety of considerable health hazards to athletes, business executives and seasonal travelers, affecting a wide range of people which is around 1 billion annually. Over the years, it has been found that jet lag has very distinctive effects on the lives of travelers or those affected with this condition. There has a wide range of advancements throughout the development of recent trend setting technologies that possess properties that prevent symptoms with less effects, as compared to traditional product such as prescription drugs and melatonin. Currently, attributing to the consistent R&D activities in conjunction with positive outcomes of clinical trials, the major market players operating in the market are fortunate in developing advanced and price effective tiredness management product like light-weight box, wearable mask, glasses, and ear buds among others.

The incidence rate of jet-lag across the globe continues to be unknown, however it impacts a high proportion of around 31 million travelers who depart from the U.S. on a yearly basis for destinations that cross 5 or more number of zones. The effects of jetlag span over a 100 million people annually across the globe. The primary factors which are attributing to the growth of the jetlag therapy market are: growing elderly population, and rising incidence and prevalence rate of circadian rhythm related issues like tiredness, sleep disorders and winter blues. Moreover, high rate of awareness concerning advanced light therapy and treatment with minimum side-effects is anticipated to drive the growth of medical devices product like wearable light-weight medical care devices.

The report on the Global Jet Lag Therapy Market is an investigative study on the key features of the business landscape along with an analysis of the growth opportunities, challenges, threats, drivers and restraints, and limitations of the market. The report also offers insights into the segments, sub-segments, and regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Jet Lag Therapy market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.

Furthermore, the report covers a comprehensive overview of the key regions and market segmentation into types and applications. The regional analysis of the global Jet Lag Therapy market considers key geographical regions of the world to study different aspects of the market. The market is segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Jet Lag Therapy Market on the product, distribution channel, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs

Melatonin

Herbal and Natural Products

Medical Devices

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Over the Counter

Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Business Travelers

Cabin Crew

Athletes

Seasonal Travelers

Others

The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions and mergers as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

