Energy Efficient Glass Market Size Worth USD 36.91 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Emergen Research

Growing demand for green buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research recently published a detailed report on the global Energy Efficient Glass market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the Energy Efficient Glass market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the Energy Efficient Glass market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

The global energy efficient glass market is projected to be worth USD 36.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The energy efficient glass market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Energy efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs.

The increase in global solar capacity is a significant factor in driving the market growth. The installation cost of solar panels in the US has plunged by over 70.0% in the last ten years, resulting in the industry's expansion and the installation of numerous systems across the country. The demand for energy efficient glass in the solar cells is owing to the offering of benefits such as reduced glass emissivity due to low e-coating and reduced U-factor. This causes low solar heat gain coefficient values that offer optimum visible light transmittance resulting in diminished lighting loads and energy saving.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

Nippon Sheet Glass, Kaphs SA, Sisecam Group, Saint-Gobain, Vitro Architectural Glasses, AGC, Metro Performance Glass, Schott AG, Morley Glass & Glazing, and Guardian, among others.

Furthermore, the report covers a comprehensive overview of the key regions and market segmentation into types and applications. The regional analysis of the global Energy Efficient Glass market considers key geographical regions of the world to study different aspects of the market. The market is segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient glass market on the basis of coating type, glazing type, application, and region:

Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soft Coat

Hard Coat

Glazing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single Glazing

Double Glazing

Triple Glazing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others

