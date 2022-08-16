Suspects Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 600 Block of L Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, August 15, 2022, in the 600 block of L Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:30 am, the suspects gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took the victim’s dog and property then fled the scene. The dog has been located.

Persons of interest can be seen in the below photos while using the victims stolen credit cards.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.