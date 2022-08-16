Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1700 Block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:47 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 45-year-old Jason Ford, of Northwest, DC.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court bench warrant, members of the United States Marshals Service, located and arrested 19-year-old Nelson Davis, of Southeast, DC. Davis was charged with Second-Degree Murder while Armed.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Service for this assistance in this case.