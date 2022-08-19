NEW ID LAUNCHES ASIAN ENTERTAINMENT CHANNELS ON ALLEN MEDIA GROUP’S FREE STREAMING PLATFORMS LOCAL NOW AND THE GRIO
FIVE ASIAN PROGRAMMING GENRES INCLUDE: MUSIC, MOVIE, FOOD, DRAMA and SPORTSSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, SOUTH KOREA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY/Los Angeles, CA – August 19, 2022 Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) is pleased to announce its free streaming platforms -- Local Now, theGrio Streaming App and Sports.TV -- will now carry/stream the most popular Asian entertainment channels from digital content & media platform NEW ID. NEW ID is the digital content & media platform business subsidiary of Next Entertainment World (NEW). Through this partnership with NEW ID, AMG is acquiring eight of the most popular NEW ID channels across five genres: three music channels (NEW KPOP, YG TV, Mubeat), a movie channel (NEW KMOVIES), a food channel (NEW KFOOD), a K-Drama channel (Rakuten Viki), a C-Drama channel (OnDemandChina), and a sports channel (World Billiards TV). All eight NEW ID channels will be available to stream on Local Now and theGrio Streaming App while Sports.TV will stream the sports channel, World Billiards TV.
NEW ID is the first Korea-based company to partner with AMG for Asian entertainment channels, so this is the first time AMG viewers will have access to K-content and to a premium Asian portfolio of programming.
“We are excited to be partnering with NEW ID to bring our viewers free premium Asian content for the first time ever,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We are continuously expanding our content library in order to provide diverse entertainment and partnerships.”
“NEW ID is very excited to partner with Allen Media Group to launch eight Asian entertainment channels across the leading free-streaming platform Local Now,” said June Park, CEO of NEW ID. She added, “We are happy to expand our reach to more than 15 million viewers across the U.S. through Local Now, and we are one-hundred percent committed to delivering viewers a variety of high-quality Asian content.”
Local Now is changing the way Americans get news about their communities – delivering real-time, local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information through unique technology. Currently, Local Now offers more than 420 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 16,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android, and IOS devices. (www.LocalNow.com)
Sports.TV is a free-streaming service that aggregates sports, news, movies, documentaries, and entertainment networks, as well as local broadcast television stations, connecting sports fans to their favorite sports, teams, games, players, highlights, podcasts, and scores on every device for free.
TheGrio Streaming App is a free-streaming platform where Black America watches 24/7 premium content including award-winning movies, television shows, comedies, documentaries and a diverse array of channels. TheGrio is the brand you trust for news and entertainment focused on Black culture, streaming the most compelling stories and perspectives with cutting edge news reports and in-depth interviews.
###
ABOUT NEW ID
NEW ID is a media tech company established in October 2019 to expand the lifecycle of content and distribute Asian content to global platforms. As a leading player in the FAST(Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) market, NEW ID distributes and operates more than 25 premium Asian entertainment channels to 100 million households across the world. Our business also focuses on AIPP (AI Post Production) services, which helps connect and deliver non-English content to OTT platforms.
About Allen Media Group
Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.
Media Contact for Allen Media Group:
Eric Peterkofsky
310-277-3500 x124
eric@es.tv
NEW ID Co, Ltd.
NEW ID
+82 2-6945-0463
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other