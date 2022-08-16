Defibrillator Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 9.67 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.4%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced technological progressions

Factors contributing to the growth of the defibrillator market share are; increase in implementation of technologically advanced defibrillators, upward demand for superiority medical care and cardiovascular

The global defibrillator market size is expected to reach USD 13.54 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Major factors driving defibrillator market revenue growth are massive investments by private players, technological progressions and increase in the occurrence of cardiac disorders due to change in lifestyle.

A defibrillator is a machine that delivers a high-energy electric shock to a person who is experiencing cardiac arrest. In emergency medicine, defibrillation is used to stop ventricular fibrillation or pulseless ventricular tachycardia. External, transvenous, and implanted defibrillators are available in the global defibrillator market, depending on the type of device used or required. Arrhythmias, or irregular cardiac rhythms, are detected by each type of device. Furthermore, one of the primary drivers of the defibrillator market is the rising occurrence of cardiac arrests and other cardiovascular problems, particularly irregular heartbeats. Various cardiology and medical organizations have imposed sanctions on the use of automated external defibrillators in public locations, resulting in a rapid increase in the adoption rate in industrialized countries. This trend is expected to continue throughout the projected period, presenting fantastic potential for competitors in the global defibrillator market.

Market Dynamics:

Growth in the historic period resulted from the rapid growth in the elderly population, strong economic growth in emerging markets, decline in oil prices, and health insurance reforms globally. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access, shortages of skilled human resources, difficulty in manufacturing biologics, and regulatory changes.

Going forward, faster economic growth, technological developments and the increasing prevalence of diseases due to rising busy and sedentary lifestyles will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are rising interest rates, increasing awareness of alternative therapies and natural remedies, government provisions in healthcare services, and stringent government regulations.

Regional Outlook:

North America is the largest market for healthcare, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Due to favorable regulations and policies in these regions, healthcare industry is rapidly growing. As the market in developed countries is nearly saturated, market players have shifted their focus toward the developing regions, especially the emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

Competitive Outlook:

The prominent factors favoring market growth include increasing launches and initiatives by the market players to provide rapid treatment for addressing the diseases of the patients in the healthcare industry. Market-trend-based strategies for the healthcare market include increasing the adoption of bundled payments, using digital tools, increasing collaborations across industries and companies, focusing on the development of new medicines, and adopting hybrid imaging technology. Players adopted strategies in the healthcare industry include acquiring companies in similar industries to expand their presence and focusing on offering quality products and services.

The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Medtronic, Jude Medical LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova, Koninklijke Philips, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cardiac Science, Physio-Control, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Defibtech, HeartSine Technologies, Progetti Srl, Fukuda Denshi Co, and Schiller AG

Further, the report segments the Defibrillator market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and technology among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Defibrillator Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

S-ICD

T-ICD

CRT-D

Single Chamber

Dual Chamber

External Defibrillator (ED)

Manual

Automated

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

End Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Hospital

Prehospital

Public Access Market

Alternate Care Market

Home Healthcare

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

